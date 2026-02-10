Exploring UCLA's 2026 Running Backs Room

The Bruins' biggest weakness in 2025 has gotten some serious help looking into 2025.

UCLA would hit the transfer portal hard in 2026, landing 41 total players. Two of which are running backs. The Bruins were also able to retain two key running backs from 2025 who could see the field in 2026.

RB1 | Wayne Knight

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

By far the biggest and most impactful transfer of the 2026 transfer portal is Wayne Knight . At JMU, he saw 1,373 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. With him as a Bruin, UCLA's offense will open up significantly. Knight is a certified program changer.

In 2026 we might see a dip in production, due to how crowded UCLA's running back room is. Still, Knight will be the No. 1 guy for UCLA hands down. We should see a 1,000 yard season with double digit touchdowns, depending on how efficent UCLA's offense is.

RB2 | Anthony Woods

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Anthony Woods was quietly UCLA's all-purpose yard champion last season. He was able to find 63 carries for 294 yards. He really made his impact felt on the receiving end of things with 24 catches for 211 yards with two touchdowns. He led all UCLA running backs in pass catching.

The reason why he should be the No. 2 guy for UCLA is because he has proven to be a very efficent player. He averaged 4.7 yard per carry, which was the highest among UCLA's backfield (min. 50 carries). Woods will be able to compliment Knight well in 2026.

RB3 | Dylan Lee

Aug 30, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Dylan Lee (2) runs for a first down against the South Dakota Coyotes in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Dylan Lee has been more of the less talked about transfers this offseason. He rushed the ball 25 times for 117 yards. While not eye-popping, it is clear he brings a skill set that Chesney could not ignore.

As a redshirt-freshman he is untapped potential incarnate. Last season against South Dakota he had 81 yards (career-high) along with a touchdown. This performance proved he could have a few notable runs as the Bruins third-string if the player below does not over take him.

RB4 | Jaivian Thomas

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) runs the ball in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Jaivian Thomas had a rough 2025. There were times when Thomas looked like the clear-cut No.1 guy. However, when all the yards were talled it was clear he struggled. To finish the season, he had 81 carries for 364 rushing yards on a rough 3.6 yards per carry and one touchdown.

Thomas and Lee are interchangeable on the depth chart. However, Chesney might go with a younger player who arguably has more potiental. And who could be UCLA's future when everyone else leaves. With that said, Thomas could be the the fourth-string back in 2026.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

