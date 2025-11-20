UCLA Extends Offer to 2027 Five-Star Defensive Lineman
UCLA may not have a permanent head coach, but that has not prevented the Bruins' recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darlington and director of recruiting Marshawn Friloux, from being aggressive on the recruiting trail.
Since parting ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster, the Bruins have still found success in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Now, they are shifting their attention to attracting elite talent in the 2027 class, including extending an offer to a five-star defensive lineman prospect.
UCLA Offers Elite 2027 Defensive Lineman
On Nov 19, UCLA extended an offer to Marcus Fakatou, a five-star defensive lineman from Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California. Fakatou shared that the Bruins had offered him on X, writing, "Blessed AGTG!! Humbled to receive an offer from UCLA!"
Fakatou is one of the top prospects in the entire 2027 class. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 34 overall player in the country, the No. 2 defensive lineman, and the No. 3 recruit from California.
The Bruins' offer comes relatively late in his recruitment process, as they are the 31st program to extend one to him. The young defensive lineman is being targeted by some of the top programs in the country and has had a busy fall.
So far in the 2025 season, Fakatou has taken unofficial visits with Arizona State, Nebraska, Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, and BYU, so the Bruins will need to make up a lot of ground if they want a chance to land him.
The Fighting Irish currently appear to be the leaders in his recruitment. On Nov 7, 247Sports' Bryan Ault logged a crystal ball prediction that Fakatou will choose Notre Dame, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a done deal.
Since Fakatou lives within 50 miles of the UCLA campus, Darlington and the Bruins' recruiting staff should try to get him on campus for a game-day or unofficial visit before the season ends to pitch him before he makes a decision.
Currently, Fakatou hasn't set a commitment date, so UCLA likely has until summer to make a move for the five-star defensive lineman. Although the odds are currently against the Bruins, hiring the right head coach could make him much more interested in the program.
It will be interesting to see if UCLA can make any progress with Fakatou before the winter recruiting dead period, and if they emerge as a contender to land him as the 2027 cycle progresses.
