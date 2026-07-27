UCLA Fall Camp Schedule: Dates, Times, and Key Fan Information
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UCLA announced on Saturday they will commence training camp on August 12. Training camp will be at UCLA for the first week, at Cal State Fullerton from August 16 through 23, and return to campus on August 24. California hosts UCLA in the season opener on September 5.
According to the UCLA website, the team will report for training camp in the afternoon on August 12. Players will begin training camp with orientation and light practices from August 13 through 15. UCLA will travel to Cal State Fullerton the afternoon of August 16 to begin workouts there.
Location
Date
Time
UCLA
Wednesday, August 12
3:00-5:15
UCLA
Thursday, August 14
3:15-530
UCLA
Friday, August 15
11:00 AM-12:45 PM
Cal State Fullerton
Saturday, August 16
9:00-11:15
Cal State Fullerton
Sunday, August 17
9:00-11:15
Cal State Fullerton
Tuesday, August 19
9:00-11:15
Cal State Fullerton
Wednesday, August 20
9:00-11:15, 3:30-5:00
Cal State Fullerton
Thursday, August 21
9:00-11:15
Cal State Fullerton
Friday, August 22
9:00-11:15, 3:30-5:00
Cal State Fullerton
Saturday, August 23
(Scrimmage); Clinic prior to scrimmage
UCLA
Sunday, August 24
4:30-6:30
UCLA
Monday, August 25
9:00-11:15, 3:30-5:00
UCLA
Tuesday, August 26
9:00-11:15
UCLA
Wednesday, August 27
9:00-11:15, 3:30-5:00
Media Day and Scrimmage
A media day will be held in the afternoon on August 16 in Fullerton. UCLA's time in Fullerton will conclude with a scrimmage on August 23. After the scrimmage, UCLA will return to Westwood. Entrance to the scrimmage will cost $5, with the fee benefiting Cal State Fullerton.
UCLA will hold a clinic before the scrimmage for children ages six through 12, led by former Bruins players with no pre-registration required. The scrimmage at Cal State Fullerton is expected to be held at Titan Stadium, 800 N. State College Boulevard in Fullerton, California.
UCLA History at Cal State Fullerton
UCLA initially began practicing at CSUF in 2003. Practicing off-campus provides new head coach Bob Chesney and his staff with the opportunity to build chemistry as they enter his inaugural season with the Bruins. After training camp ends on August 27, UCLA will commence having closed practices.
Fall training camp will be the first time UCLA will practice as a team since spring practice concluded on May 2 with the Blue versus White Spring Game at the Rose Bowl. Chesney and his coaching staff have three months in between the end of spring practice and the beginning of training camp to evaluate the UCLA roster.
Business Before Training Camp
Before UCLA begins training camp, quarterback Nico Iamaleava, defensive back Cole Martin, and linebacker Samuel Omosigho will appear at Big 10 Media Days on Wednesday. Iamaleava and Martin are key returnees for UCLA. Omosigho is entering his first season with UCLA after transferring from Oklahoma.
Early in training camp, establishing leaders and creating chemistry on the roster is critical for UCLA. Iamaleava, Martin, and Omosigho have already been identified as leaders with their selections to appear at Big 10 Media Days. The other leaders and key players for UCLA will emerge throughout training camp.
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Alan Rubenstein has decades of experience covering the Big Four American sports and is currently a UCLA reporter with On SI. Over the last 10 years, his primary focus has been covering college sports. That includes two Final Fours and one College Football National Championship Game.