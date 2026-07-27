UCLA Fall Camp Schedule: Dates, Times, and Key Fan Information

UCLA announced on Saturday they will commence training camp on August 12. Training camp will be at UCLA for the first week, at Cal State Fullerton from August 16 through 23, and return to campus on August 24. California hosts UCLA in the season opener on September 5.

According to the UCLA website , the team will report for training camp in the afternoon on August 12. Players will begin training camp with orientation and light practices from August 13 through 15. UCLA will travel to Cal State Fullerton the afternoon of August 16 to begin workouts there.

Location Date Time UCLA Wednesday, August 12 3:00-5:15 UCLA Thursday, August 14 3:15-530 UCLA Friday, August 15 11:00 AM-12:45 PM Cal State Fullerton Saturday, August 16 9:00-11:15 Cal State Fullerton Sunday, August 17 9:00-11:15 Cal State Fullerton Tuesday, August 19 9:00-11:15 Cal State Fullerton Wednesday, August 20 9:00-11:15, 3:30-5:00 Cal State Fullerton Thursday, August 21 9:00-11:15 Cal State Fullerton Friday, August 22 9:00-11:15, 3:30-5:00 Cal State Fullerton Saturday, August 23 (Scrimmage); Clinic prior to scrimmage UCLA Sunday, August 24 4:30-6:30 UCLA Monday, August 25 9:00-11:15, 3:30-5:00 UCLA Tuesday, August 26 9:00-11:15 UCLA Wednesday, August 27 9:00-11:15, 3:30-5:00

Media Day and Scrimmage

A media day will be held in the afternoon on August 16 in Fullerton. UCLA's time in Fullerton will conclude with a scrimmage on August 23. After the scrimmage, UCLA will return to Westwood. Entrance to the scrimmage will cost $5, with the fee benefiting Cal State Fullerton.

UCLA will hold a clinic before the scrimmage for children ages six through 12, led by former Bruins players with no pre-registration required. The scrimmage at Cal State Fullerton is expected to be held at Titan Stadium, 800 N. State College Boulevard in Fullerton, California.

📁 - Summer Files

📁 - Media Day

📁 - BTS pic.twitter.com/5WynDWmadN — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) July 25, 2026

UCLA History at Cal State Fullerton

UCLA initially began practicing at CSUF in 2003. Practicing off-campus provides new head coach Bob Chesney and his staff with the opportunity to build chemistry as they enter his inaugural season with the Bruins. After training camp ends on August 27, UCLA will commence having closed practices.

Fall training camp will be the first time UCLA will practice as a team since spring practice concluded on May 2 with the Blue versus White Spring Game at the Rose Bowl. Chesney and his coaching staff have three months in between the end of spring practice and the beginning of training camp to evaluate the UCLA roster.

The Big Ten just announced that QB Nico Iamaleava, DB Cole Martin, LB Samuel Omosigho, and head coach Bob Chesney will represent UCLA at Big Ten Media Days. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) June 24, 2026

Business Before Training Camp

Before UCLA begins training camp, quarterback Nico Iamaleava, defensive back Cole Martin, and linebacker Samuel Omosigho will appear at Big 10 Media Days on Wednesday. Iamaleava and Martin are key returnees for UCLA. Omosigho is entering his first season with UCLA after transferring from Oklahoma.

Early in training camp, establishing leaders and creating chemistry on the roster is critical for UCLA. Iamaleava, Martin, and Omosigho have already been identified as leaders with their selections to appear at Big 10 Media Days. The other leaders and key players for UCLA will emerge throughout training camp.