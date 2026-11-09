Why UCLA's CFP Hopes Leave Little Room for Error Down Stretch

The Bruins are in an interesting position when it comes to the College Football Playoff race, and it seems like they have little room for error thanks to the ranking they were given by the committee.

UCLA came in at No. 8 in the first CFP rankings of the season, giving them a first-round home matchup against No. 9 BYU in the projected field. This came as a shock to many UCLA fans, as it was three spots lower than their AP Top-25 ranking of No. 5.

The lower ranking gives UCLA less room for error, and with the toughest portion of their schedule coming up, it creates seemingly bad timing for the Bruins. Following the action in Week 10, including UCLA’s 34-20 win on the road over Minnesota , the Bruins are expected to rise in the rankings, but not by much, if at all.

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami’s loss to Notre Dame could drop them below the Bruins, but in turn, current No. 11 Notre Dame could also jump UCLA, keeping them even at No. 8.

With No. 6 Kentucky’s loss to Tennessee, it seems likely they’ll drop below UCLA, which should give the Bruins a one-spot jump, unless both Miami and Notre Dame come in higher, which is a possibility, considering it may be unlikely we see No. 1 Miami fall far enough to drop below UCLA.

With potentially no cushion in the rankings, the next three matchups for UCLA remain as crucial as ever.

Illinois

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 6, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) looks to pass during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois profiles as a potential trap game for UCLA, as they head to Pasadena on a four-game win streak behind wins over Michigan State, Oregon, Maryland, and Nebraska. The Fighting Illini haven’t been as formidable this season as they have in years past, but if UCLA starts to look too far ahead, Illinois could have the opportunity to spoil UCLA’s season with a win at the Rose Bowl.

Michigan

Michigan certainly has been one of the biggest disappointments so far this season in college football, but they have three things going for them in the game against UCLA that could be worth looking out for.

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One, they have nothing to play for. Michigan will enter this game against UCLA at home with little pressure, as their playoff hopes dwindled a long time ago. Second, they’ll get the Bruins at home in the Big House, which is always a tough place to go on the road. Third, despite a 5-4 record, they do have a defense worth watching out for.

USC

This rivalry game is shaping up to be the best we have seen in a long time. Depending on the results of the prior weeks, this game could have major playoff implications for both teams, as USC still remains in the mix for the Big Ten Championship and thus an auto bid into the College Football Playoffs.