Why Bob Chesney Being Top Coaching Candidate Great News for UCLA

Bob Chesney has UCLA in a position they haven’t seen since 1998.

The Bruins are 9-0 under Bob Chesney so far this season and are one of the only two remaining undefeated teams in FBS football. It has been a massive turnaround worth all of the praise, as UCLA was a team that finished at the bottom of the Big Ten last season with a 3-6 conference record and 3-9 overall.

With the success Chesney is receiving, there comes interest from other teams around the country who may have head coaching spots available. Chesney would be a highly sought-after coaching candidate for just about every job in the country if it were open, as he’s been a proven winner thus far in his career.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney takes a post game interview after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 27-0 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA Back in the Spotlight

Perhaps the most important thing Bob Chesney has done is bring UCLA back to national prominence. The Bruins have been out of the spotlight for some time, and while they still may be flying under the radar , in my opinion, they are finally heading toward center stage with their perfect record this season. Putting UCLA at the top of the Big Ten conference currently is a phenomenal accomplishment alone, even if they don’t end up as the champions by season's end.

Chesney’s success in the 2026 season is sure to bring in potential recruits in the class of 2027 and beyond, as long as he stays put in Westwood. Recruits want to play for coaches who develop players and, most importantly, win. Chesney’s reputation gives UCLA a much stronger recruiting pitch.

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UCLA’s 2027 recruiting class was ranked No. 13 in October by ESPN, evidence that Chesney’s hire built the momentum to make that possible. Winning and receiving national attention also create much more enthusiasm from donors investing in the program. The athletic department reported more than $41 million in private support into UCLA Athletics over the past fiscal year, an 80% increase from the previous year, according to the Los Angeles Times .

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney talks to an official against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A successful coach can not only allow the Bruins to win now, but also set up UCLA for a very bright future ahead. As previously mentioned, it wouldn’t be surprising to see many other college football teams attempt to poach Chesney from UCLA.

Chesney on Poaching Rumors

Back in October, poaching rumors surrounded Chesney, but he made sure to shut them down . “I am extremely blessed to be here," Chesney said.

“My family loves it here. I love it here. I mean, it's November almost, and look at us out here…I truly love it. And again, the vision that I have for this place, as an outsider looking in is all things that is being met with that same energy: a plan of moving forward, an idea of chasing greatness and not being afraid to consider this big-time college football and to start building the program that way. So very excited about our future and how things go.”

Fans can expect UCLA to do truly everything they can to make sure their head coach is in it for the long haul. The Bruins should be willing to invest in his long-term future , as it seems that they’re in possession of one of the best coaches in college football.