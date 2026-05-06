Final Big Comp That Builds UCLA's Iamaleava Rapport

The Bruins are looking to have a much better season than their 3-8 record last year, and much of their plan relies on their star quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, to grow into his role as a leader and perform at an elite level.

He had a rough roster last year, yet was able to shine in certain moments that UCLA needs to capitalize on this season, just as MSU needs to with their quarterback Alessio Milivojevic.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He also struggles when given too many pass attempts, boding well to stay in the range of around 20 passes a game, the same as Malik Washington of the Maryland Terapins.

However, there is one more Big Ten quarterback that Iamaleava compares well to, and that is Jayden Maiava from the Bruins' rival, the USC Trojans.

How Nico Iamaleava Compares to USC's Jayden Maiava

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is safe to say that Maiava was one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten last year, as he consistently played well and posted multiple games with multiple touchdowns or over 300 passing yards.

He did so with a better roster than Iamaleava had last year, with star receivers like Makai Lemon, who got drafted highly in the NFL draft at his disposal, but even with the help, one thing stood out.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) poses with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When Maiava played well, he played incredibly well; when he played poorly, he played incredibly poorly. There wouldn't usually be a sort of middle ground when it came to his play.

For example, he completed all but six of his passes against the Spartans for 234 yards and three touchdowns, adding on two touchdowns with his legs; however, he had no touchdowns, was picked off once, and was sacked three times against Nebraska.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iamaleava played the same way, as against MSU and Penn State, he was nearly perfect, and he was a sleeping giant , but in many of the other games against teams like Indiana, he struggled to get anything moving on offense.

What UCLA Can Do About the Bad Days

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With a player who could change every week, it will be very important to let Iamaleava do what he wants on the field and not restrict him to any one game plan going into a match.

Against MSU, he passed cleanly, having three touchdowns and no picks, but against the Nittany Lions, he leaned deeply into his rushing game as the pocket broke down, finding three touchdowns with his feet.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If he is to succeed this year, UCLA will need to be ready to flip on a dime to what Iamaleava is able to best perform in each game, whether it be passing or rushing.