How UCLA Can Ensure Iamaleava's Success Like Big Ten Comp

The Bruins had a rough season last year that left fans with a bad taste in their mouths, and some of the issues revolved around Nico Iamaleava, the quarterback who did not live up to his astronomical standards after transferring.

In that time, he compared well to MSU's quarterback Alessio Milivojevic for many reasons, among them playing better when he does not have to throw more than 30 pass attempts per game.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, when he is in one of the games where he has to shoulder the entirety of the offense with far too many pass attempts, he compares to another Big Ten quarterback in how he can only do so much.

When Having To Shoulder the Whole Offense, Nico Iamaleava Compares To: Malik Washington

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass against Michigan State in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Malik Washington of the Maryland Terrapins is up there with Iamaleava in what was expected of him going into last season, and he also had a hard time delivering because of the immense weight placed on his shoulders.

Washington would often have to make 30+, 40+, and sometimes even 60+ attempts in games, and it was almost proportional to how much he had to throw and to how his team played.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass against Michigan State in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The more he had to throw beyond what he could comfortably do, the more often his team would end up losing, and by bigger margins; the same applied to Iamaleava, even when the yards looked great, the scoring did not.

One such example comes against USC, where Iamaleava had 38 total attempts and completed 27 for 200 yards and a touchdown, which statistically sounds great.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) prepares to take a snap against Michigan State in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

But that one touchdown was the only one UCLA could find, and what Iamaleava was able to do on his own was not enough, just like when Washington had to shoulder the offense with over 60 attempts against MSU.

What UCLA Can Do To Ensure Nico Iamaleava Is Given What He Can Handle: Have Support Around Him

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The solution is actually quite simple: UCLA just needs to make sure the offense does not rely solely on Iamaleava for everything, all the time, and they are already taking steps in the right direction.

Whether it be finding a good backup in case he needs to sit a game out in his brother Madden Iamaleava, or giving the rushing room much more value than it had in previous years, the Bruins are preparing well to set up their star quarterback for success.