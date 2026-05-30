UCLA Softball Gets Major Bounce-Back Victory Against Arkansas
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UCLA would have a major bounce-back game against the Arkansas Razorbacks after a heartbreaking loss to the number one seed Alabama.
UCLA had been so dominant during the tournament that, in just five games, the Bruins brought in 57 runs, leading to two games ending under the mercy rule.
However, against the number one-seeded Alabama, the Bruins weren't able to bring in runs late in the game. They had a 3-1 lead at the top of the third after a two-run home run by Rylee Slimp and Megan Grant. The Bruins couldn't hold onto the lead as the Crimson Tide would go on a late run and tie the game up at three all in the fifth inning, and take the lead in the sixth.
UCLA vs. the Razorbacks
This was a must-win game for the Bruins, as another loss would eliminate them from the tournament.
Taylor Tinsley took the mound once again for the Bruins and was on fire for the entire game, pitching a complete shutout against Arkansas, allowing just three hits over five innings. While Taylor was on the mound, she would only toss 61 pitches, resulting in just two strikeouts and forcing outs from the Razorbacks.
As for the high-powered offense, UCLA was as dominant as ever, forcing another mercy rule as they built an 11-0 lead in the fifth inning and won 11-0.
The Bruins broke the game open with a nine-run second inning, tied for the second-most runs scored in a single inning in WCWS history. All nine UCLA starters crossed the plate during the frame.
Three Bruins hit their first career home runs at the WCWS: redshirt freshman Aleena Garcia, junior Soo-Jin Berry, and freshman Jolyna Lamar. Garcia sparked UCLA's second-inning outburst with a leadoff homer on the first pitch she saw.
The victory marked the largest shutout win in UCLA's World Series history and pushed the program's single-season record for run-rule wins to 30.
UCLA’s Next Opponent
With the win over Arkansas, UCLA will face the loser of Texas Tech vs. Tennessee on Sunday at 4:00 PM.
For the Bruins, it will be a tough matchup as Texas Tech is one of the best batting and pitching teams in the Big 12, while Tennessee is considered the top pitching team in the SEC. Whomever the Bruins face will be a major challenge; if they have the same outing they had against Arkansas, there is no reason to think that they'll come away with the victory.
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