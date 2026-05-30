UCLA Softball Gets Major Bounce-Back Victory Against Arkansas

UCLA would have a major bounce-back game against the Arkansas Razorbacks after a heartbreaking loss to the number one seed Alabama.

UCLA had been so dominant during the tournament that, in just five games, the Bruins brought in 57 runs, leading to two games ending under the mercy rule.

May 29, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez heads back to the dugout during the fifth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

However, against the number one-seeded Alabama, the Bruins weren't able to bring in runs late in the game. They had a 3-1 lead at the top of the third after a two-run home run by Rylee Slimp and Megan Grant. The Bruins couldn't hold onto the lead as the Crimson Tide would go on a late run and tie the game up at three all in the fifth inning, and take the lead in the sixth.

UCLA vs. the Razorbacks

Taylor Tinsley speaks as coach Kelly Inouye-Perez listens of UCLA interviews during the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) media day at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was a must-win game for the Bruins, as another loss would eliminate them from the tournament.

Taylor Tinsley took the mound once again for the Bruins and was on fire for the entire game, pitching a complete shutout against Arkansas, allowing just three hits over five innings. While Taylor was on the mound, she would only toss 61 pitches, resulting in just two strikeouts and forcing outs from the Razorbacks.

UCLA's Taylor Tinsley (23) celebrates a strike out during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 28, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the high-powered offense, UCLA was as dominant as ever, forcing another mercy rule as they built an 11-0 lead in the fifth inning and won 11-0.

The Bruins broke the game open with a nine-run second inning, tied for the second-most runs scored in a single inning in WCWS history. All nine UCLA starters crossed the plate during the frame.

May 29, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins utility Megan Grant (43) yells as she heads towards home plate after hitting a three run home run in the second inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Three Bruins hit their first career home runs at the WCWS: redshirt freshman Aleena Garcia, junior Soo-Jin Berry, and freshman Jolyna Lamar. Garcia sparked UCLA's second-inning outburst with a leadoff homer on the first pitch she saw.

The victory marked the largest shutout win in UCLA's World Series history and pushed the program's single-season record for run-rule wins to 30.

Megan Grant of UCLA interviews during the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) media day at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA’s Next Opponent

With the win over Arkansas, UCLA will face the loser of Texas Tech vs. Tennessee on Sunday at 4:00 PM.

Jun 1, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez waits on the umpire review of a scoring play in the seventh inning against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

For the Bruins, it will be a tough matchup as Texas Tech is one of the best batting and pitching teams in the Big 12, while Tennessee is considered the top pitching team in the SEC. Whomever the Bruins face will be a major challenge; if they have the same outing they had against Arkansas, there is no reason to think that they'll come away with the victory.