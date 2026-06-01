UCLA's Chesney Secures Commitment, Builds on 2027 Recruiting Class

New head football coach Bob Chesney and UCLA are absolutely killing it in recruiting from the 2027 high school class.

In Bob Chesney's first official recruiting class, he has already secured 19 players from the 2027 class, ranking the Bruins sixth overall for 2027, per 247Sports. Now, Chesney has added another player to make the class a 20-man class, the same number committed to UCLA for the 2026 recruiting class.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the weekend, UCLA hosted recruits and secured a commitment from an offensive tackle on the other side of the country. Offensive tackle Weston Hicks was in Westwood over the weekend for his official visit, and on his social media, he announced his commitment to the Bruins.

Hicks As a Prospect

I want to express my gratitude to all of the people that have poured into me during this recruiting process. With that said I am excited to say that I am 10000000% COMMITTED to play at UCLA!! #4sup 🐻@Coach_Smith61 @CoachBobChesney @StoolWestwood pic.twitter.com/feWCXvqf4K — Weston Hicks 3⭐️ (@Weston2027) May 31, 2026

Hicks is the No. 732 overall prospect and No. 52 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. Hicks is also the No. 3-ranked recruit in the state of Connecticut.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder announced his commitment to the Bruins on Sunday, choosing UCLA over a bunch of other programs from the likes of South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, and TCU.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hicks is an offensive tackle who excels in the run game and can also develop into a great pass blocker. With Chesney as the head coach, he likes to run the ball a lot, as last year he had one of the leaders in rushing yards in Wayne Knight. Bringing in Hicks is great for building an offensive line that can excel at run blocking, creating holes for running backs to run through and find open space.

UCLA 2027 Recruiting Class

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney has done a good job at building a well-balanced class. With Hicks now committed to the Bruins, nine of the 20 players committed are on the offensive end.

Hicks is now the first offensive tackle in the 2027 class to commit to the Bruins, and the third offensive lineman to commit to UCLA, as the other two are offensive guards. Jackson Roper is the top offensive lineman committed to the Bruins, a 4-star recruit ranked 222nd in the class, and Gage Estey is a 3-star recruit ranked 857th in the class.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rebuilding the offensive line was a major issue Chesney needed to address this offseason through the transfer portal. Now that Chesney has done a good job rebuilding through the transfer portal, it's hard to keep building through the portal, and Chesney will keep recruiting from the high school class.