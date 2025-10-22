An In-Depth Look at the Bruins’ Wide Receivers
The Bruins' wide receiver room has been quiet to start the season; however, some notable performances indicate major improvements. UCLA has a tough schedule coming up, which means the Bruins' wide receivers must play their best.
Recent performances from Kwazi Gilmer and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala have been key in the Bruins' current three-game win streak. Other receivers on the team also need to step up if the Bruins want to make a late-season run.
The Gilmer Effect
Kwazi Gilmer has been the top guy for Nico Iamaleava so far, midway through the season. The last two games for Gilmer have been fairly quiet, only catching six passes for 65 yards. This is also due to the recent emergence of Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, who has shined as of late.
Gilmer, in the season, has caught 30 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns. He is having his best season as a Bruin so far, and it's only been seven games. Gilmer is currently on pace for 52 receptions, 632 yards, and four touchdowns.
The Bruins really need Gilmer to step up during the final stretch of the season. The Bruins are facing very tough opponents and need their No.1 receiver to start making an impact.
Up next is Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, who recently had a great game against Maryland. He was able to pull in six catches for 102 yards, with his longest reception being 34 yards. This performance was much needed as the Bruins barely squeaked by against Maryland.
On the season so far, Mokiao-Atimalala has pulled in 18 passes on 240 yards and three touchdowns. Like Gilmer, Mokiao-Atimalala is on pace to break all of his career highs. If he keeps it up he will finish the season with 31 receptions, 412 yards, and five touchdowns.
His game against Maryland proved that he is more than capable of making a huge impact for the Bruins. Fans need to see more of that as the season progresses.
The Bruins' WR3 this season is California transfer Mikey Matthews. Matthews has been pretty quiet this season; his most notable game came against New Mexico, where he caught three passes for 67 yards.
Mikey Matthews, like the other two mentioned, is on pace to have his best season in college. This season, he has racked up 16 receptions, 205 yards, and one touchdown. He is on pace for 16 catches, 410 yards, and two touchdowns.
Mikey Matthews needs to step it up to round out the season. Matthews is the slot receiver for the Bruins, so his impact must be felt in order to open up more opportunities down the field.
