Surprise Bruins Offensive Standouts Key to Win Over Maryland
UCLA struggled to get anything going during most of the game against Maryland. However, the Bruins were still able to pull out a nail-biter, winning 20-17 off a game-winning field goal.
Some unexpected performances catapulted the Bruins to victory. The Bruins needed these performances as the usual playmakers were fairly quiet during the game.
Who Stepped Up?
Titus Mokiao-Atimala had a statement game against Maryland. During the game, he recorded six catches for 102 receiving yards. This was easily Mokiao-Atimala's best game of the season, and it couldn't have come at a better time.
Throughout the season, Nico Iamaleava has had to rely on Kwazi Gilmer as the only real consistent target. Before this game, the Bruins' receivers' room had been struggling to help Iamaleava, but not this game.
Before Saturday's game, Mokiao-Atimala had only recorded 12 catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns. We should see Mokiao-Atimala have an increased role in the Bruins' offense moving forward.
Another shocking and much-needed performance was the breakout of Anthony Frias II. Frias rushed the ball only four times but made the most of it. He recorded 97 yards on 24.3 yards per carry and a touchdown.
Before this game, Frias II only had seven carries for 37 yards. Today's performance nearly tripled his season yard total. There is no doubt Frias will be a big part of the Bruins' offense moving forward. Tim Skipper has found a gem.
The Bruins thought that they had figured out their backfield with Jaivian Thomas getting the most touches in the last few weeks. This week, we saw how much the touch share has changed. We should see more changes after the monster game Frias had.
Although UCLA has won three straight, they got pretty lucky against the Terrapins. They can't rely on their players to continue to have breakout games like this. Nico Iamaleava had a three turnover game, and the offense looked very bland during the game, until the end.
It might be to early to say that Neuhisel's magic has run out, but the way the offense played today it seems like that might be the case sooner rather than later.
The Bruins are up against No.3 ranked Indiana next Saturday. We need to see more player step up during that one if there is any hope at another upset win for the Bruins this season.
