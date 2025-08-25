What UCLA's 2027 Board Looks Like Following Newest QB News
The UCLA Bruins continue to experience their haunted quarterback, recruiting board as they have still yet to land a 2026 and a 2027 recruiting prospect at the quarterback position; however, they continue to search for more and more players as they refused to go down without a fight, which is about the only positive that we see at this time.
The Bruins have offered many different prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, but all of them have already committed as they now wait to see if they get anyone on campus for the season, while one quarterback is in their mind at this time.
However, from the 2027 recruiting class, things got even tighter for the talented Bruins as the quarterback who was not committed on their recruiting board announced his top three schools, which included three other programs other than the UCLA Bruins, as the Bruins were completely left out of his recruitment now that he has cut down to just three programs.
The schools that he included in his top schools were Ole Miss, Oregon, and Penn State. All three programs have made an extensive push for the talented prospect, which is what we expected the Bruins to follow the trend of; however, they just fell behind in the recruitment because of how late they were to offering him, as they just offered him not too long ago.
As of now, the Bruins have offered five prospects in the 2027 recruiting class; however, four of those players are already committed to a program, while one of the players is in his top school phase, which doesn't include the Bruins.
Their top-rated prospect according to 247Sports that they have offered is Tray Taylor, who committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Following behind him are three other players who are committed, including Brady Edmunds, who is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, which would likely be the prospect that would take the least work to flip, but even then, it is a lot to ask out of this Bruins staff.
Another player that they have on their board who committed recently is Peter Bourque. Bourque committed to the Michigan Wolverines over many different schools, including the Georgia Bulldogs, the UCLA Bruins, and the Penn State Nittany Lions. The final player that they added to their board before he committed, but is now committed, is Jameson Purcell, who committed to the Indiana Hoosiers due to many reasons, including the location of the program.
What's next?
The Bruins will now have to offer many different prospects if they want to build up their 2027 recruiting board as I don't see a situation where they're able to bring in any of the five guys that they have already offered. This will lead to many more evaluations that they have to host in order to be able to offer these prospects prior to their commitment.
