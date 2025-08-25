Keegan Croucher Releases Top Three Programs Without UCLA
The UCLA Bruins continue to search for players in the 2027 recruiting class at the quarterback position, as this is something that they have failed to do in the 2026 class. In the 2026 class, they are still looking for their quarterback commit.
The Bruins have looked for a QB in the 2027 recruiting class all over the place and have offered many different prospects, but every single prospect that they have offered has fallen short of expectations, except for one, which wasn't till today, when they have been left out of his top schools.
The player who left the UCLA Bruins out of his top schools is Keegan Croucher. Croucher is one of the better quarterbacks in the nation, as he has many tools that make him above other programs in the nation.
Croucher attends Cheshire Academy and plays for the Cheshire Academy Cats. Croucher has helped his high school football program be ranked number one in the state of Connecticut thanks to his skills, as well as the players around him being solid players, which has also led him to be able to release the top three schools with the three schools that he put in his list targeting him heavily.
The talented quarterback put three different schools in there, with one school coming from the SEC and the other two coming from the Big Ten. The following schools made the list.
Ole Miss: Ole Miss is one of the most attractive programs when it comes to a quarterback and looking for a recruit after seeing what a guy like Dart just did with so many options to throw to, typically. This system is one of the most QB-friendly systems in the country, thanks to their head Football Coach, Lane Kiffin, who is an offensive mastermind.
Oregon: The Oregon Ducks remain one of the most attractive teams for a quarterback, thanks to their spread-type offense at times, as well as their ability to be able to utilize their players better, especially their star players at the wide receiver position. Although this team is coached by a very defensive-minded coach, the talented prospect could easily thrive in the system.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions have been the constant in his recruitment as he has been eyeing the new lines ever since he was looking for his home. The only other QB that seemed to be an option for Peter Bourque, who is now committed to the Michigan Wolverines. Both quarterbacks were held in the same regard, but after the talented quarterback committed to Michigan, it became more visible. That Croucher was their guy.
