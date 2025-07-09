The 3 Most Important Bruins in 2025
Given how the 2024 season ended — and how the transfer portal shook out — all eyes will be on the UCLA Bruins heading into the 2025 football season.
In their first year in the Big Ten, the Bruins stumbled to a 1–5 start, sparking concern that the move to the conference may have been a mistake.
But UCLA was in a transitional phase, moving on from longtime head coach Chip Kelly and handing the reins to DeShaun Foster. And more often than not, first-time head coaches need time to find their footing.
The season picked up late. UCLA went 4–2 in its final six games, offering a glimmer of hope that something is building in Westwood.
To carry that momentum into 2025, here are the three most important Bruins to watch this season:
QB Nico Iamaleava
As if it needed to be said.
Iamaleava put a ton of pressure on himself when he got into an NIL battle with his former school, Tennessee.
After a strong debut season as a starter in the SEC, Iamaleava bet on himself and returned to the West Coast, with eyes set on revitalizing a UCLA program that needed a jolt.
The talent is undeniable. With the Volunteers, he completed just under 64% of his passes for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.
The bright lights weren’t too bright for the Long Beach kid. Now, the question isn’t whether he can replicate that production, it’s whether he can elevate the Bruins to something greater.
WR Kwazi Gilmer
On a team desperate for a go-to receiver, look no further than Kwazi Gilmer.
The rising sophomore knows the staff expects him to be that guy. When Foster was asked about the expectations, he acknowledged the pressure Gilmer has already put on himself.
“This was all stuff he was telling me, saying, ‘I want to win the Biletnikoff,’ and I said, ‘Well, I’m going to hold you to a certain standard,’ and you can see each day he’s trying to lead the team.”
Among all returning Bruins receivers, Gilmer finished second in receiving yards last season — just three shy of veteran Logan Loya — with 345 yards and two touchdowns.
CB Andre Jordan Jr.
It’s not a name many fans might recognize, but make no mistake: Andre Jordan Jr. could be one of the most important players on this defense.
The junior transfer from Oregon State had a solid season, even as the Beavers finished with a quiet 5–7 record.
Still, Oregon State hovered around the middle of the FBS in passing defense: 70th in opponent completion percentage and 49th in passing yards allowed per game.
Jordan was a key contributor in that secondary, finishing with 27 tackles and tying for second on the team in passes defended.
For a UCLA team that struggled to stop the pass in 2024, Jordan’s presence is exactly what Foster and defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin were looking for.
One thing’s clear: UCLA is building something. And they’re doing it the right way by blending homegrown talent with smart transfer additions.
Bowl bid? Big Ten contention? The ceiling is unclear, but the direction is promising. And these three players are leading the charge.
