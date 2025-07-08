UCLA Receiver Seen Working Out with NFL Pro Bowler
One of UCLA’s most promising receivers, Kwazi Gilmer, was recently seen in a video posted on X working out with the St. Brown brothers, Equanimeous and NFL superstar Amon-Ra.
Joining them were receivers Makai Cope (Missouri State), Matthew Coleman (San Jose State), and Tommy Maher (Colorado State).
The video was captioned, “You Must Master The Smaller Things… Get In & Get Out.”
Gilmer, decked out in all blue and repping the Bruins, was shown running a drill that required him to sprint a few yards, then shuffle and cut around a cone into the slot.
Workout clips don’t always tell the whole story, but it’s safe to say the sophomore receiver looked ready for the season. Aside from Amon-Ra, Gilmer looked like the quickest on his feet, confirming what we already know: the young gun is explosive.
In his freshman year, he impressed coaches not just with his physical tools but also his mentality.
“Once he got here, and you saw the way he operates, you knew that this kid was going to be special,” head coach DeShaun Foster told George Wrighster on The Unafraid Show.
Foster continued: “He’s someone who hasn’t gotten complacent. He practices at a certain tempo, he practices every practice. We were short a few receivers because a couple of guys got injured coming back this spring. Kwazi didn’t miss a practice. It’s a testament to show you the type of player he is and the type of role that he wants.”
Foster also revealed Gilmer’s personal goals: “This was all stuff he was telling me — saying, ‘I want to win the Biletnikoff (given to the most outstanding receiver in college football),’ and I said, ‘Well, I’m going to hold you to a certain standard,’ and you can see each day he’s trying to lead the team.”
Practicing with a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro in the NFL isn’t a bad place to start.
Now, as a sophomore and the Bruins’ returning leader in receiving yards, this is his team. And all signs point to him leveling up with a player like Nico Iamaleava manning the ship.
The world is his oyster, and Gilmer isn’t taking the opportunity for granted.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.