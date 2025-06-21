Why a 2025 Bowl Game is Real Possibility for UCLA
Even though UCLA is 40 miles away from Disneyland, it felt like a roller coaster on the gridiron.
Granted, DeShaun Foster took control of this program and completely changed the vibes. You go from a no-nonsense coach in Chip Kelly to a more laid-back, relationship-building coach like Foster.
Regardless, the "FosEra" didn't start the way it hoped, opening with a 1-5 record.
But shortly after — like Soul II Soul — the Bruins came back to life, winning four of their final six games and just missing the bowl game cut of six wins. And even though they fell short, the optimism surrounding Foster was real.
That momentum continued in April when the transfer portal opened, and the Bruins were able to pry former five-star recruit Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee.
Just like that, the FosEra was jump-started.
Iamaleava wasn't the only pivotal acquisition, though. UCLA had to address its run game after a disappointing season that saw TJ Harden leave for SMU. Foster and his staff pinpointed Jaivian Thomas, a rising junior running back from Cal who led the Golden Bears in rushing yards and yards per carry.
Not only Thomas — the Bruins also added depth with intriguing transfer Anthony Woods, as well as Jalen Berger, who's hoping for a bigger role this season.
Part of the issue in last season’s run game, beyond Harden’s inconsistency, was the offensive line.
A few improving players like Sam Yoon and Garrett DiGiorgio are back, but UCLA addressed its weaknesses by bringing in left tackle Courtland Ford and guard Julian Armella.
In tandem with the ineffective run blocking, UCLA’s QBs — led by Ethan Garbers — were sacked an average of 2.8 times per game, 20th-most in the FBS.
Another key storyline heading into 2025 is whether the wide receivers can give Iamaleava the support he needs. Getting the quarterback was step one — but now someone needs to elevate with him.
Sophomore Kwazi Gilmer is one of the more notable breakout candidates. He flashed intensity and speed last season, finishing with 345 yards and two touchdowns. Based on the early buzz from camp, Gilmer looks poised for a leap.
The defense will also be one to monitor — particularly the secondary. It was one of the worst in the FBS last year, allowing the fifth-most completions in the country. That group has been overhauled almost entirely, save for a couple of returners.
The improved roster and rising optimism on campus give the Bruins a realistic shot at reaching a bowl game and taking a meaningful step forward.
But the key will be avoiding another slow start. If the offense clicks and the defense holds steady, six wins is absolutely in play.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another UCLA football story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.