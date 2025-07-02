EXCLUSIVE: Benjamin Harris Talks Bruins Offer And Recruiting
The UCLA Bruins have started to build up their 2027 recruiting class. This includes recruiting heavily at the running back position, where they would offer one of their top targets in the class, Benjamin Harris. Harris is a running back from Servite High School in Anaheim, California, who holds offers from many of the nation's best programs.
Harris recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss his current recruiting details and more.
"For me, it means a lot to be offered by UCLA because they are a great academic school, and just the history to come out of their school, it would be a blessing to be a part of that," the talented prospect when speaking with UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins offer.
Which coaches does the prospect want to build a relationship with? He explains how he wants to build a relationship with many coaches on the UCLA Bruins staff.
"All of the coaches, to be honest. I want to build a relationship with all of them just because I don't want to separate them, but just if I build one with every coach, that's just better for me as a player," said the prospect when speaking to UCLA Bruins on SI.
The talented prospect hasn't exactly started to think about visiting the Bruins with it being early in the contact with the 2027 recruiting class.
"As of right now, no I do not plan to visit," said the Bruins prospect.
There are multiple schools that have started to stand out for the recruit. This includes the UCLA Bruins.
"Schools right now are Miami, Oregon, USC, and UCLA."
Harris breaks down what he thinks of when it comes to UCLA. He explains how the schools academic plays a factor.
"When I think of UCLA, I think of how they are a top school academically wise and how their track team is good, and the great history and players to come out of the school."
Where do the UCLA Bruins stand in his recruitment? He explains how they are very high up on the list as of now.
"The Bruins stand very high with me from the fact that they showed me real love and knew who I was and just treated me with respect and love."
