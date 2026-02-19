Bruins to Host Elite 2027 Wide Receiver on Official Visit

Over the past few weeks, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have made significant progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting class and have started scheduling official visits (OVs) for several prospects this spring and summer.

Chesney and company have already locked in OVs with numerous recruits, including a four-star wide receiver and top-250 overall player in the class, who’s expected to make multiple trips to Westwood this offseason.

4-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Schedules Official Visit with UCLA

Last month, UCLA extended an offer to Damani Warren, a four-star wide receiver from Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since then, the Bruins have continued to make steady progress in his recruitment.

While several programs are pursuing Warren, a few are standing out above the rest. Rivals’ Adam Gorney recently reported that the 6’4”, 210-pound receiver has scheduled OVs with several schools this spring, including UCLA.

According to Gorney, Warren will travel to Westwood for an unofficial visit with the Bruins on April 11, then return in mid-May for an OV. UCLA is one of five programs hosting him for an OV this spring, along with Texas A&M, USC, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With UCLA entering his recruitment relatively late, Warren’s two upcoming visits should help Chesney and his staff strengthen their relationship with the four-star wide receiver and improve their overall standing in his recruitment.

Wide receiver is a serious position of need for the Bruins in the 2027 cycle, and Warren would be an excellent addition to UCLA’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 239 overall player nationally, the No. 30 wide receiver, and the No. 3 prospect in Nevada.

UCLA's Mikey Matthews, right, catches a pass as Michigan State's Dontavius Nash defends during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins are expected to host several prospects on campus for OVs this spring, and Warren joins an elite group of visitors that includes four-star cornerback Jerry Jouthouse Jr., four-star wide receiver Blake Wong, and his teammate, four-star tight end Zac Flares.

While Warren is slated to visit UCLA, the Bruins will face stiff competition for the young wideout. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Oregon the best chance to land him, at 43.5%, with USC second at 19.9%.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Still, the Bruins have quickly emerged as serious contenders in Warren’s recruitment, and if Chesney and his staff can impress him during his spring visits, UCLA should have a strong chance of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

