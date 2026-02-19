Bruins to Host Elite 2027 Wide Receiver on Official Visit
In this story:
Over the past few weeks, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have made significant progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting class and have started scheduling official visits (OVs) for several prospects this spring and summer.
Chesney and company have already locked in OVs with numerous recruits, including a four-star wide receiver and top-250 overall player in the class, who’s expected to make multiple trips to Westwood this offseason.
4-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Schedules Official Visit with UCLA
Last month, UCLA extended an offer to Damani Warren, a four-star wide receiver from Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since then, the Bruins have continued to make steady progress in his recruitment.
While several programs are pursuing Warren, a few are standing out above the rest. Rivals’ Adam Gorney recently reported that the 6’4”, 210-pound receiver has scheduled OVs with several schools this spring, including UCLA.
According to Gorney, Warren will travel to Westwood for an unofficial visit with the Bruins on April 11, then return in mid-May for an OV. UCLA is one of five programs hosting him for an OV this spring, along with Texas A&M, USC, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
With UCLA entering his recruitment relatively late, Warren’s two upcoming visits should help Chesney and his staff strengthen their relationship with the four-star wide receiver and improve their overall standing in his recruitment.
Wide receiver is a serious position of need for the Bruins in the 2027 cycle, and Warren would be an excellent addition to UCLA’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 239 overall player nationally, the No. 30 wide receiver, and the No. 3 prospect in Nevada.
The Bruins are expected to host several prospects on campus for OVs this spring, and Warren joins an elite group of visitors that includes four-star cornerback Jerry Jouthouse Jr., four-star wide receiver Blake Wong, and his teammate, four-star tight end Zac Flares.
While Warren is slated to visit UCLA, the Bruins will face stiff competition for the young wideout. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Oregon the best chance to land him, at 43.5%, with USC second at 19.9%.
Still, the Bruins have quickly emerged as serious contenders in Warren’s recruitment, and if Chesney and his staff can impress him during his spring visits, UCLA should have a strong chance of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Max Dorsey serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.Follow maxdorsey44