UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Dylan Sims
With new QB Nico Iamaleava stepping into the mix, he's going to need a safety blanket. Usually, it's a tight end's job to be the reliable set of hands that his quarterback can count on. UCLA freshman Dylan Sims will be looking to make that same impact this year.
Sims was ranked between the No. 7 and No. 13 ranked recruit in the state of Arizona, depending on the recruiting site. Back in June of 2024, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Sims, giving the full run-down of his pros and cons and how that'll translate to his collegiate success.
"Sims will play tight end at the college level but plays more like a jumbo receiver at the high school level. At 6-5, 215 pounds, he has a ton of length and is a tough matchup down the field. He’s a fluid athlete who can make plays in the vertical passing game and does a nice job tracking the football. Looks natural catching the football and shows a nice burst after the catch.
"Has a large catch radius and can post up and box out smaller linebackers and safeties and should be a nice security blanket on key third down plays but also has the athleticism to pick up big chunks of yards down the field. More advanced as a receiver than an in-line blocker right now and will need to add some good weight and strength to impact the run game in a physical conference like the Big 10. Sims is a talented edge rusher as well and we like the motor and natural ability to get to the quarterback but his future is on the offensive side of the ball. Projects as a high Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone out West."
How will Sims help UCLA?
Since coach Foster and the Bruins already have a plethora of talented receivers and offensive weapons, it'll be hard to say how much of an impact Sims will have, given he's coming in as a true freshman to a powerhouse conference like the Big Ten.
Nevertheless, there's a lot that Sims can learn from his fellow coaches and offensive teammates this season, whether he enters the game or stays on the sideline.
