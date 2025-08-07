UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Nehemiah Johnson
Welcome back to the UCLA Freshman Spotlight — our daily look at the newest Bruins getting ready to make some noise in Westwood. Today, we’re highlighting Nehemiah Johnson, a quick and versatile interior offensive lineman bound to do great things under head coach DeShaun Foster.
Standing at 6'5, 340 pounds, Johnson is the ideal guy you want protecting your QB. Not only does he possess the phsyical atributes of a great lineman, but Johnson brings a winning mentality to Westwood as well.
A native of Yorba Linda, California, Johnson was even coached by former UCLA offensive lineman Chris Ward. Together, they helped bring Orange Lutheran High School to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Semifinals but fell short in a thriller to powerhouse St. John Bosco. With a mix of motor, leadership, and determination, Johnson is excited to begin crafting his legacy in the blue and gold.
According to 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals, Johnson was a three-star recruit in high school, as Rivals even ranked him the No. 77 in the entire state of California. At Orange Lutheran, Johnson admitted that his favorite memory was being a part of a comeback last season against Sierra Canyon where they scored 26 consecutive points in the second half to win 33-26.
Since the ripe age of 4, UCLA has always been Johnson's dream school, so when he got offered a full scholarship to play for Foster and new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, it was a no-brainer.
Johnson models his game after many NFL greats, and still admires them to this day. San Francisco 49ers OT Trent Williams has always been a huge role model for Johnson, as he continues to follow his journey through the league, taking bits and pieces and applying it to his own practices. Johnson for a very long time also followed UCLA alum Kenny Clark, a Green Bay Packers legend.
While Johnson excels at playing the sport that he loves, he also has a plethora of interesting hobbies, including golf and basketball.
Johnson describes himself as a "great motivator." That mentality coupled with the teachings of Foster and Sunseri truly put him in a great place for the next few years. As the Bruins continue to get acclimated to the system, Johnson will be there every step of the way.
