SI

Why Brock Purdy Considers Trent Williams As His 'Binkie' on 49ers' Offense

Purdy missed having Williams on the field to end the 2024 season.

Madison Williams

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams blocks for quarterback Brock Purdy.
San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams blocks for quarterback Brock Purdy. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Trent Williams missed the final five contests of the San Francisco 49ers' 2024 season because of an ankle injury, and it was difficult for quarterback Brock Purdy to handle being on the field without his star offensive tackle.

Purdy admitted on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast that he considers Williams his "binkie," essentially someone he can't live without on the football field. That's an interesting way to describe their quarterback–OT relationship.

"Last year he got hurt towards the end and it's just different," Purdy said. "Obviously, whoever gets thrown in I trust and we're good... [but] he's locked down over there. He's my little safety blanket. I'm like 'I need my binkie' and I need him to be in the game."

Luckily for Purdy, Williams is expected to be fully ready to go for the 2025 season. Maybe the 49ers will have better luck with Williams on the field, too, as they went 1-4 during his absence last season.

Williams probably won't be on the field with Purdy much longer, though, as he's turning 37 this year. He's not planning to retire right away by any means, but his career will likely come to an end way before Purdy's. The quarterback will one day have to find a new "security blanket."

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL