Why Brock Purdy Considers Trent Williams As His 'Binkie' on 49ers' Offense
Trent Williams missed the final five contests of the San Francisco 49ers' 2024 season because of an ankle injury, and it was difficult for quarterback Brock Purdy to handle being on the field without his star offensive tackle.
Purdy admitted on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast that he considers Williams his "binkie," essentially someone he can't live without on the football field. That's an interesting way to describe their quarterback–OT relationship.
"Last year he got hurt towards the end and it's just different," Purdy said. "Obviously, whoever gets thrown in I trust and we're good... [but] he's locked down over there. He's my little safety blanket. I'm like 'I need my binkie' and I need him to be in the game."
Luckily for Purdy, Williams is expected to be fully ready to go for the 2025 season. Maybe the 49ers will have better luck with Williams on the field, too, as they went 1-4 during his absence last season.
Williams probably won't be on the field with Purdy much longer, though, as he's turning 37 this year. He's not planning to retire right away by any means, but his career will likely come to an end way before Purdy's. The quarterback will one day have to find a new "security blanket."