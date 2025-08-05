Evaluating UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Class: Defensive Line
DeShaun Foster and his UCLA recruiting and coaching staff made waves in the recruiting trail in his first full offseason at the helm in Westwood, securing one of the Bruins' best classes in recent history.
Headlined by four four-stars, UCLA has the No. 22-ranked recruiting class in the nation on 247Sports' national 2026 team rankings, good for seventh in the Big Ten behind USC, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Washington.
With that being said, let's take a look at UCLA's defensive line commits and how national recruiting analysts evaluated them in their recruiting process.
Carter Gooden, 4-star Edge, 6'4", 260 lbs., Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy
Good is UCLA's highest-rated prospect in the 2026 class. He is the 97th-rated recruit in the nation, 14th edge, and No. 1 prospect out of the state of Massachusetts.
"Early-entry big man that needs some time to age, but one that has a chance to mature into a real nuisance up front with his large features and nimble movements. Still relatively new to the game of football as he grew up in Canada and played a variety of different sports throughout his youth, but started to figure things out as a junior. Has attacked primarily from the corner in an even front, but future is likely on the inside as he looks like he should eventually carry 285 pounds or more. Launches out of his stance and into the backfield with impressive get-off and has the sudden hands to fight off blocks. Frequently in control of his body, which allows him to quickly change course. Can get tied up a little too much at times in individual battles, but has displayed the ability to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. Needs to clean up the pad level and improve mooring strength, but should be viewed as a potential impact player on Saturdays that can twist his way through protection while offering alignment flexibility." -- Andrew Ivins, 247Sports Director of Scouting
David Schwerzel, 4-Star DL, 6'4", 260 lbs., Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea
Schwerzel is the Bruins' second four-star recruit on defense and came to Westwood in a surprise decision, as many thought he'd opt for his in-state Huskies. Mixing his talents with Gooden makes UCLA's defensive line a problem moving forward.
"Schwerzel is one of the top defensive lineman out West and brings a lot of positional versatility to the table. We could see him playing in any scheme and moving around and playing some edge, three-tech or as a traditional tackle depending on the front. He has a big, strong 6-3.5, 265 pound frame and could easily carry 290 pounds without losing any of his athleticism. He has length, strong hands and plays with good pad level. He’s a tough kid who can play the run and offers some pass rush ability. He’s a high motor defender who pursues well to the football and run down plays from behind. He has the multi-sport background we like and along with football, also plays hoops and throws the shot in track. He has an NFL ceiling if he reaches his potential and should be a multi-year starter at the next level." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Anthony Jones, 3-Star DL, 6'4.5", 285 lbs., Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran
Jones committed to the Bruins in mid-May, just under a month before they brought in the brunt of their class in June. As a high-3-star, Jones bolsters UCLA's future defensive line and is the 35th-rated prospect out of California.
"Jones’ body has taken a radical transformation over the last year but that might not be a bad thing. He put on 40 pounds since last Spring and we now see him more as an interior defensive lineman than an outside edge rusher. He was a solid edge rusher who won with power and length but wasn’t especially twitchy. As a defensive tackle or three-tech however, he should have a quickness advantage of opposing guards and should be able to overwhelm centers with his size and raw power. He has an 80+ wingspan, has always been good with his hands and we’ve always liked his compete level. One of his coaches told us he has NFL upside as an offensive tackle although he hasn’t played the position nearly as much as defensive line. We do like the positional versatility and it will be interesting to watch his continued physical development but the long term potential is still there to play on Sunday’s." -- Greg Biggins, National Recruiting Analyst
Yahya Gaad, 3-Star DL, 6'5", 260 lbs., Medina (Tenn.) South Gibson
Gaad committed just a couple of days after Jones and has been one of UCLA's most active recruiters on social media since giving his pledge. He is the 70th defensive lineman in the nation and 16th recruit in his state.
"The 6'5, 260-pounder is an intriguing pickup, projecting as an edge at this time, but certainly at already 260 pounds having the potential to move around some depending on how his body goes. UCLA needs to start rebuilding on the defensive line, and with Jones and now Gaad in the fold, the Bruins have a couple of the building blocks they'll need as they look to replace six seniors after this season between the two edge spots and two defensive tackle spots." -- David Woods, Bruin Report Online
Marcus Almada, 3-Star DL, 6'4", 280 lbs., Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy
Almada was a duo-pledge with his high school teammate, Gooden, and rounds out what is arguably UCLA's strongest position group in the recruiting class. Almada comes in as the 116th-ranked defensive lineman and ninth recruit out of Massachusetts.
"Scheme versatile defensive tackle with the redirection skills and short-area quickness to consistently slice into gaps. Hovers a shade under 6-foot-4, 280 pounds with subpar length measurements for his frame. Owns experience working along the defensive line in even and odd fronts and will likely project to a 4i or 3-technique at the next level, depending on his growth potential. Plays with a hot motor and will run down ball carriers along the line of scrimmage. Still developing as an interior rusher but has shown positive flashes thanks to his post-snap quickness and explosive power in the hands. Athletic tools and play style lead us to believe Almada could develop into an excellent zone run defender at the point of attack. Should be viewed as an athletic high floor interior projection who could factor into a defensive line rotation early in his college career." -- Hudson Standish, 247Sports National Analyst
UCLA's future is bright, and it's starting at the foundation, with recruiting.
