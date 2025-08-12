UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Scott Taylor
Head coach DeShaun Foster seems like he couldn't be more proud of his UCLA Bruins this offseason. After a successful start to Fall Camp, where he put a heavy emphasis on the bonding and chemistry-building of players, the team has slowly but surely been progressing towards their first game against Utah on August 31st.
One of the strongest parts of UCLA Football, as Foster openly admitted, is the defensive line and its bright future.
"We were able to see JuJu (Jewelous Walls), he's doing a good job," Foster said in a recent media presser. "Scott Taylor, Cole [Cogshell]. So, a lot of my young guys are getting reps, too. Just excited. The future's bright here in UCLA. I might need to put my glasses on because of how bright it is."
How bright?
Scott Taylor, a four-star recruit ranked by Rivals (3-star by 247Sports and ESPN), is one of four edge rushers in UCLA's 2025 freshman class. Coming out of Los Angeles, CA, he was the No. 35 overall recruit and the No. 24 weakside defensive end by Rivals, so there was certainly a lot of hype around him.
Back in April of 2024, 247Sports' National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins gave a full evaluation of Taylor and what he could bring to the Bruins' D-Line.
"Taylor is one of the more versatile players in the region and could end up on either side of the ball in college," Biggins wrote. "Most schools like him on the defense side, and he’s capable of playing any of the linebacker positions or growing into an edge rusher. He has a great frame and is all of 6-4, 240 pounds with room to add more good weight. He’s a plus athlete who shows both initial quickness and the speed to get the edge. He’s a physical kid and plays with a nice edge to him. He uses his hands well, is a smart kid, and we love the competitive level. His athleticism shows up on offense, and he’s good enough to play tight end at the next level as well. He runs well, has strong hands, and shows excellent ball awareness. Taylor has a nice all-around game and projects as a contributor at the high Power 4 level, and we like where his game is trending."
While UCLA will likely lean on their veteran players, Taylor could definitely end up being a defining force in Ikaika Malloe's defense, and hopefully in the NFL as well.
