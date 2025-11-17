All Bruins

UCLA Blowout Loss Reveals Three Key Positives

It was a rough one for sure, but were a few things that stuck out

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) runs at UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. Ohio State won 48-10.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) runs at UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. Ohio State won 48-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Unfortunately, the Bruins are officially ineligible for a bowl game this season. Considering the 0-4 start and the early-season coaching mix-up, the Bruins just now being eliminated is something to be semi-proud of.

The loss against Indiana, as well as the loss to Ohio State this past Saturday, really set the bar high for the Bruins moving forward. The team is not Big Ten-ready yet. Moving forward, we should see radical changes in the football program, especially.

While there weren’t many positives from the game, UCLA did ok given the circumstances— especially with star quarterback Nico Iamaleava sidelined. Still, there are several areas the Bruins can build on as they look to finish the season strong.

1. Luke Duncan's Emergence

Luke Dunca
Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) drops back to throw during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Luke Duncan’s performance wasn't exceptional by any measure; however, he didn't lose the game for the Bruins. It was clear that Jerry Neuheisel had Duncan on a leash for most of the game, even when the game was out of reach. However, with every odd stacked against him, he still had a decent showing.

During the game, Duncan went 16/23 for 154 yards, one touchdown and an impressive 69.6% completion rate. Not too shabby considering his first-ever start in college was against the No.1 team in the nation.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Moving forward, it wouldn't be surprising to see Duncan stick around for another year, especially if Iamaleava decides to hit the transfer portal in the offseason. With more reps, Duncan has the potential to be a good piece for the Bruins.

2. Bruins’ Defense Steps Up in the Second Half

Bruin
Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) lunges forward after making a catch during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. Ohio State won 48-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last week against Nebraska, the Bruins’ defense allowed just seven points after halftime. This week, facing the No. 1 team in the nation, they held firm again — surrendering only 14 second-half points.

Granted, Ohio State had its backups in during the fourth quarter, and Jeremiah Smith didn’t play after halftime. Even so, the Bruins held their own — especially with a strong showing in the third quarter, which included an Ohio State opening punt and a turnover on downs the drive after.

In Julian Sayin's last three games before UCLA, he had passed for over 300 yards. Against the Bruins, he only mustered 184 yards. The UCLA defense has definitely shown flashes this season against the nation's premier teams.

3. Rico Flores Jr & Kwazi Gilmer Impact

Kwazi Gilme
Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones (37) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UCLA’s top two receivers, Kwazi Gilmer and Rico Flores Jr, both made their mark against a very strong Ohio State secondary. While their impact didn't change the course of the game, it did give Bruins fans some hope moving forward.

Kwazi Gilmer caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. After a quiet stretch, this performance could give him something to build on. His score snapped a four-game touchdown drought, and his four receptions were more than he totaled over his previous two outings combined (three catches).

Rico Flores Jr. caught two passes for 59 yards, including a 51-yard grab. He has now finished as UCLA’s leading receiver for three straight games. Since returning on Sept. 27, Flores Jr. has led the Bruins in receiving yards in that span.

Tim Skippe
UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper reacts in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There weren’t many positives to take from this game, but it was clear before kickoff that it was unlikely to be close. Still, with two games remaining, the Bruins have a real opportunity to finish the season on a high note.

