Three UCLA Bright Spots from the Nebraska Game
UCLA's bowl game hopes are dwindling after the 28-21 loss to Nebraska this past week. With No.1 Ohio State up next for the Bruins, there are a lot of things the team has to work on.
However, there are still a few things that went right against Nebraska. Maintaining these "silver linings" will be crucial if the Bruins hope to make the matchup against Ohio State competitive.
Nico Iamaleava’s Mobility Keeps UCLA Moving
The only reason UCLA was even relevant against Nebraska was Nico Iamaleava's running ability. During the game, Iamaleava ran for 9 of UCLA's 21 first downs. This allowed the Bruins to stay in the game.
In his last three games against Indiana, Maryland, and Michigan State, Iamaleava rushed just 21 times for 56 yards. Against Nebraska, however, he carried the ball 15 times for 86 yards — it's clear that Iamaleava is tapping into some of the magic he used against Penn State.
This season, Iamaleava has rushed for 474 yards on 96 carries and 4 touchdowns. He leads the team in all rushing categories, and it is clear his legs will be a focal point of the offense to finish the season.
Rico Flores Jr. Makes His Presence Known
Coming back from an ACL injury against Northwestern earlier this season, Flores has quietly been the Bruins' most consistent receiver this season. While the volume isn't there, he has been reliable for Iamaleava since his return.
In each of the last two for UCLA, Flores Jr has led the team in receiving. Against Nebraska, he caught six passes for 52 yards, and against Indiana, he had four catches for 50 yards. Flores Jr's production should continue to see an uptick.
Since Flores Jr. returned on Sept.27, he has been UCLA's second-best receiver. He has caught 23 passes for 212 yards. Not far behind UCLA's top receiver, Kwazi Gilmer, since his return, who has 221 yards (since Sept.27).
Bruins Show Defensive Growth After Halftime
The first half was all TJ Lateef; he diced the Bruins' defense and was able to outscore the Bruins 21-7. However, the second half tells a different story; UCLA's defense held the Cornhuskers to 7 points in the second half.
While there were still plenty of issues in the second half for the Bruins' defense, most notably the run defense, they were able to keep the game within distance. If it wasn't for the slow-paced UCLA offense, there might have been a chance for the Bruins to win.
The Bruins' defense is not perfect by any standard, but improvement is all we can ask for moving forward.
The Bruins have plenty to work on before their matchup against Ohio State. With their bowl game hopes on the line, it will be interesting to see what changes Tim Skipper will make.
