Why UCLA's Nico Iamaleava Can Vastly Improve Next Season

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava is expected to improve significantly next season after a miserable 2025 campaign.

The Bruins’ signal caller was their big acquisition last offseason, but things didn’t quite go according to plan. Iamaleava struggled in his first season after transferring from Tennessee, throwing for less than 2,000 yards with just 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While he struggled individually , the Bruins also struggled mightily as a team overall. UCLA managed just a 3-9 record and was consistently one of the worst teams in the Big Ten on both offense and defense last season. In two seasons in the Big Ten, UCLA is just 8-16 and has yet to have a winning season.

Iamaleava entered the 2025 season as one of the better transfer portal pickups in all of college football. However, things quickly unraveled in Westwood, and Iamaleava endured arguably the worst season of his college career. Nonetheless, he’ll be back at UCLA next season, where things will look a little bit different.

UCLA Looks Different

Things have changed a lot in Westwood over the course of the offseason. They’ve brought in a new head coach in Bob Chesney, who previously led James Madison to a 21-6 record over the past two seasons, including a Sun Belt title and a College Football Playoff appearance in the 2025 season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As such, many are expecting the Bruins to improve significantly next season. Iamaleava could also be in line to improve, too, given that the roster is much more well-rounded, and the coaching staff has a clear vision this time around. With a stronger supporting cast around him, the Bruins are hopeful that he can return to the form that he was at Tennessee, when he helped lead the Volunteers to the College Football Playoff in his sophomore season.

CBS Sports' Cooper Petagna believes that Iamaleava will perform up to standard next season, and an improvement should be on the horizon for the former Tennessee standout.

Petagna’s Thoughts

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Ranked the No. 2 overall prospect behind only Arch Manning in the Class of 2023, it's been a winding and tumultuous road from Knoxville to Westwood for the former five-star as he approaches his second season at the helm of UCLA's offense. Although last year ended with the abrupt departure of head coach D'Shaun Foster, a high-level stretch of play from UCLA's signal-caller has many around the program optimistic heading into this upcoming season,” Petagna said.

Iamaleava has the potential and talent to succeed with UCLA, but in a make-or-break year, it all comes down to execution.