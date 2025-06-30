UCLA Linebacker Earned His Spot
With Carson Schwesinger moving on to the NFL, linebacker Jalen Woods has his work cut out for him.
To ask Woods to replicate what Schwesinger did would be a massive ask. But even a sliver of that production would be more than enough — and he’s already on his way.
For the most part, this is a new-look defense, and Woods is more than happy to take on a leadership role to guide the new guys.
“I’m doing solid right now, just coaching up all the younger players we got and the newer players too, because they’re learning a whole new defense. I just want to be a leader and make sure everyone is on the same page for this coming season,” Woods told the media during spring practice.
That’s huge for the program — having a guy who’s been involved for three years now step up and help others feel at home.
Newcomers like Isaiah Chisom and Ben Perry are coming in from underperforming teams like Oregon State and Louisville, looking not only to help improve the Bruins’ defense, but also to give themselves a much-needed boost to their own stock.
Woods, meanwhile, was a bright spot for a defense that wasn’t all that bright last season.
He registered 22 total tackles, including 15 solo, two tackles for loss, a pass deflection, and his first career collegiate sack.
A breakout season feels inevitable for the redshirt junior.
“I’m just trying to get comfortable with the defense,” Woods said. “It’s my third year in this defense, so giving my knowledge to the new people and not hold my knowledge, versus the safeties, corners, it just allows me to know every spot on the defense.”
There’s a confidence about him now — and he clearly knows what’s needed to be successful, now that the opportunity is his to lose.
Linebackers coach Scott White echoed that sentiment, crediting Woods’ development and readiness to handle a much larger role.
“He played more and more to get him ready for more front-line duty this year, so we didn’t want to go from him not playing at all, and then all of a sudden, now you’re going to play 80 plays a game.”
It’s a big change of pace, but Woods’ development arc has been handled the right way. If you want to build a three-star recruit into a full-time starter, you have to invest in him.
And Woods is determined to make sure that investment pays off.
