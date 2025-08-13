UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Chase Coleman
UCLA's defense has definitely been the highlight of the team for the past few years. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has done an excellent job of developing and getting his guys NFL-ready. Recent Bruins like Laiatu Latu and Carson Schwesinger have been drafted early and are now thriving at their respective teams.
With many new transfers and freshmen entering the program, Malloe will surely want to keep the streak going. Freshman defensive back Chase Coleman could be next on the list in just a few short years.
A three-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals, Coleman came out of Frisco, Texas, as the 89th-ranked corner in the class and 137th out of the state. Like many of his secondary counterparts, Coleman will likely redshirt this upcoming season, just looking to take in as much knowledge as he can from his fellow teammates.
"Taller, leaner, wiry-framed cover corner who's shown capability to play on a perimeter island," wrote 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks. "Quicker-footed than your average long-framed cover man. Displays promising technical awareness and stays in phase to remain sticky downfield. Flashes some catch-point disruptiveness thanks to longer levers. Shows a willingness to get involved in the run game that should improve with added mass and strength. Checks the multi-sport category with long jump and triple jump participation. Projects as a quality FBS corner prospect who can fit multiple schemes. Could become a P4-caliber starter with developmental upside given frame spec."
Brooks even described Coleman as someone who reminds him of the great Marcus Allen, which is not something that should be taken lightly. He's been put in one of the best situations as a young collegiate defender and will hopefully do big things for the Bruins when the time is right.
So why the Bruins?
Coleman has always admired the greats of the NFL. He looks up to Sauce Gardner, Christian Gonzalez, and Jalen Ramsey. He was even a big fan of UCLA's Lonzo Ball when he played basketball growing up. The main reason that Coleman admitted to coming to Westwood was that he "believed in the Fos Era and I want to be a part of something special.”
Coleman is surrounded by players, coaches, and even family members who can aid in his professional development. His father, Fredrick Coleman, was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1998 (6th-round), but was a wide receiver on New England's Super Bowl XXXVI championship team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.