2025 UCLA Recruit Position Power Rankings: Defensive Line, Part 1
The UCLA Bruins 2025 football season is slowly approaching, which means we have time to dive into the roster a bit and check out who will make an impact all year.
First, we're going to take a look at the Bruins' incoming freshman and recruits from the class of 2025. Although this class isn't nearly as strong as DeShaun Foster's class of 2026, there are still some players primed to make an impact this season.
Without delaying any further, let's start on the defensive side with three of the six linemen that pledged to the Bruins ahead of the season.
All star ratings and player evaluations are courtesy of 247Sports and their various national recruiting analysts.
1. Cole Cogshell, 4-Star EDGE, Pasadena (Calif.)
Cogshell is UCLA's highest-rated recruit in the class of 2025 and could potentially have an early impact at the Bruins' edge position.
Cogshell is one of our favorite edge rushers out West and has a very high ceiling to him. At 6-3, 240 pounds, he has a solid frame, plays a physical game and can get after the quarterback. He can win off the edge with speed or power and has a variety of pass rush moves. He can bend and dip around the corner and has very good closing speed. He plays with a relentless motor and has the kind of toughness and edge in his game you have to have to excel in the trenches. He plays out of a four and three point stance and is able to slide inside and plays as a tackle in certain situations. He has a quick first step, strong hands and the length to separate from an opposing tackle. He projects as a high Power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling if he continues to develop at his present rate. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analysts
2. JuJu Walls, 3-Star EDGE, Pittsburg (Calif.)
Walls is the state of California's 52nd ranked prospect in the class of 2025 and the 52nd overall recruit in the nation.
Walls has been one of the state’s top defensive players since his sophomore year. He’s a natural pass rusher who has totaled 20 sacks to go with 213 tackles for one of the state’s top power programs. At 6-2.5, 210 pounds, he’s a hybrid outside linebacker/edge rusher and where he ultimately plays will likely be determined by how much weight he can put on over the next few years. He’s a twitchy athlete with a lightning first step and can blow by most opposing tackles. He uses his hands well and has multiple moves and counters to get to the quarterback. He’s a high motor player who can run and does a nice job running down plays from behind. He’s relentless in pursuit and has a nice physical edge in his game. He does a nice job disengaging and getting off blocks and tackles well in space. He’s able to break down, doesn’t over pursue and is a finisher. You love the passion and energy he plays with and how he gets up the field. He’s going to need to continue to get bigger and stronger and add some good weight to be a real difference maker at the next level but he definitely has the skill set, toughness and athleticism to develop in to a multi-year starter at the Power 4 level. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analysts
3. Lucien Holland, 3-Star EDGE, Inglewood (Calif.)
Hollan, 18, committed to UCLA on Dec. 4, 2024 and is bracing to make an impact in a stacked edge position this season.
Holland is one the region’s top pass rushers. He has a long, lean 6-4 frame that will need to add some bulk but the upside is obvious to see. He has a lightning first step, can bend and dip around the edge and has the speed to run down plays from behind. He’s physical at the point of attack, plays with a relentless motor and has all the traits you want to see in a young edge rusher. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analysts
