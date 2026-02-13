3 Ways UCLA's Football Season Could End
Here are three ways UCLA’s season could end next season.
In this article, we will look at three things. UCLA's ceiling next season, UCLA's floor, and a middle ground between those two. Obviously, UCLA will see a huge win increase in 2026, so its floor won't be as bad as 2025. With that being said, let's get right into it.
Realistic Expectations
Mentioned earlier, UCLA's reality won't be close to what they did last season. The Bruins went three and nine, with all three of their wins coming right after Deshaun Foster was fired. well it would have been nice to see more, that's all we can really get.
A realistic option for UCLA is an 8-win season. That is a 5-win increase. While, on paper, it should be higher, the factors that go into only eight wins are relevant. For starters is unlikely that this roster will m mesh well to start the season, especially with the schedule that they have.
UCLA's Celling
Evaluating UCLA’s ceiling is complicated. Their realistic upside this season closely resembles what their 2026 ceiling could look like. The road won’t be easy, though--they still have to face Oregon, a perennial powerhouse, along with Michigan and USC, two programs capable of testing them in different ways.
However, if they are able to win one or two of these matchups, the Bruins will have a really good chance of eclipsing 10 wins in 2026. It would be nice to set their ceiling as a college football playoff appearance, but this is just not very likely
UCLA's Floor
On a more negative note, we have UCLA's floor. Looking at their schedule and the amount of talent that they brought in, it won't be as bad as 2025. With a stable coaching staff, anything less than six wins would be considered a huge failure. For this reason, the Bruins' floor is at the six-win mark.
If they are unable to make a bowl game, this will really cause some turmoil in Westwood. But still, it is very realistic for the Bruins to lose more games than expected because of the factors mentioned earlier. It is always hard for a first-year coach to turn the season around this dramatically
The Bruins have a prime opportunity to turn some heads in 2026. While it might prove to have hiccups along the way, UCLA has all the pieces to complete a very quick 180. Only time will truly tell if UCLA is more than just hype.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.