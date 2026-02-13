3 Ways UCLA's Football Season Could End

Here are three ways UCLA’s season could end next season.

In this article, we will look at three things. UCLA's ceiling next season, UCLA's floor, and a middle ground between those two. Obviously, UCLA will see a huge win increase in 2026, so its floor won't be as bad as 2025. With that being said, let's get right into it.

Realistic Expectations

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is tackled by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mentioned earlier, UCLA's reality won't be close to what they did last season. The Bruins went three and nine, with all three of their wins coming right after Deshaun Foster was fired. well it would have been nice to see more, that's all we can really get.

A realistic option for UCLA is an 8-win season. That is a 5-win increase. While, on paper, it should be higher, the factors that go into only eight wins are relevant. For starters is unlikely that this roster will m mesh well to start the season, especially with the schedule that they have.

UCLA's Celling

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) and quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Evaluating UCLA’s ceiling is complicated. Their realistic upside this season closely resembles what their 2026 ceiling could look like. The road won’t be easy, though--they still have to face Oregon, a perennial powerhouse, along with Michigan and USC, two programs capable of testing them in different ways.

However, if they are able to win one or two of these matchups, the Bruins will have a really good chance of eclipsing 10 wins in 2026. It would be nice to set their ceiling as a college football playoff appearance, but this is just not very likely

UCLA's Floor

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is sacked by Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) and defensive lineman Bryce Butler (92) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On a more negative note, we have UCLA's floor. Looking at their schedule and the amount of talent that they brought in, it won't be as bad as 2025. With a stable coaching staff , anything less than six wins would be considered a huge failure. For this reason, the Bruins' floor is at the six-win mark.

If they are unable to make a bowl game, this will really cause some turmoil in Westwood. But still, it is very realistic for the Bruins to lose more games than expected because of the factors mentioned earlier. It is always hard for a first-year coach to turn the season around this dramatically

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins have a prime opportunity to turn some heads in 2026. While it might prove to have hiccups along the way, UCLA has all the pieces to complete a very quick 180. Only time will truly tell if UCLA is more than just hype.

