UCLA Bruins Commit Xavier Stinson Provides Commitment Updates
The UCLA Bruins continue to do their job in the 2026 recruiting classes. They have been able to win multiple different prospects from multiple different states which is exactly what they need to do if they were looking to continue to build upon what they have already which is a solid tactic, as not only are they recruiting heavily inside the state of California, but they can jump into multiple different states like the state of Florida where they have landed multiple different commits including Xavier Stinson.
Stinson is a wide receiver prospect from the state of Florida who attends Vero Beach High School in the state of Florida. Stinson has been committed to the UCLA Bruins for quite some time, as they committed to them back in June. He recently caught up with the UCLA Bruins on their side to discuss a lot of different topics, including his commitment standpoint at this time.
- "My commitment is still great, I still love UCLA," the UCLA Bruins commit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his current standpoint in his recruitment and his commitment with the UCLA Bruins as he grows older throughout his commitment and is set to attend UCLA starting after his season, which will be concluding later this year.
The talented prospect would then go into conversation talking about the coaching staff, which is something that has been a huge conversation for the majority of the commits in the class, as a lot of them have great things to say about the staff as a whole.
- "I’ve pretty much been in communication with most of the coaches; nothing's changed."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the UCLA Bruins, or is he likely not to take a visit this season?
- "I’ll be at the UCLA vs Penn State game."
Are there any schools that are recruiting him still now that he is committed to the UCLA Bruins, or have they completely backed off? He detailed more when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
- "Yes, there are still a few schools still reaching out."
Considering there are multiple schools that are already recruiting him still does that mean he will be visiting any of the schools or will he likely remain solid in that aspect when it comes to the UCLA Bruins being unique among the list?
- "No, I don’t have any plans to visit anywhere else as of now."
