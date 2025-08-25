Did Bruins Commit Yahya Gaad Win Last Friday?
The UCLA Bruins have done a good job when it comes to recruiting players from all across the nation, and they have dipped into many different states to land many different commitments in the class of 2026.
The Bruins have been looking to land the best of the best, as they have done a great job thus far by landing one of the better players in the state of Tennessee, which is a state that they have yet to build a circle in. The state of Tennessee is not a state that they recruit well, matter of fact is not a state that they recruit often, as they landed one of the first Tennessee commits that they have taken in a while. That commit is coming from South Gibson High School.
The player is Yahya Gaad. Gaad is a defense alignment commit who committed to the UCLA Bruins very early on, as he was committed even before June. He committed to the Bruins back on May 17th.
He was formerly committed to the SMU Mustangs before he de-committed. He was recruited by many different schools, including the Wisconsin Badgers, which is the school that the UCLA Bruins target committed to, which he over.
He is one of the better players in the state of Tennessee, especially on the defensive line, as the state of Tennessee has many different talented players that are worth noting, and he is one of them, as he has plenty of potential to be one of the better players at the next level from the state of Tennessee..
He started his season off this past weekend, although he didn't walk away with the win in his very first game with South Gibson High School in his final season. The Bruins and their high school program took on the Franklin Road Academy Panthers Inside South Gibson's high school stadium.
Franklin Road Academy was favored entering this game, but everyone knew that this could be anyone's game in South Gibson put up a fight but couldn't walk away with the win as 123rd rank team in the state of Tennessee lost to the 22nd rank team in the state of Tennessee as Franklin Road Academy walked away with a 43 to 22 victory in the end.
South Gibson will be on the road for their first road game of the season when they take on Milan High School, which is going to be another tough game for the program that is home to the UCLA Bruins defensive lineman commit.
