The States UCLA Should Recruit in More
The UCLA Bruins continue to push their limits when it comes to recruiting the best prospects across the nation, as they are one of the better teams when it comes to stretching their recruiting coverage all the way out from east, west, north, and south.
They have been able to extend extensive coverage for many different states and have recruited many different prospects from all over the country; however, there are still some places where they have lacked some coverage, as well as some commits simply due to their light coverage in that state.
While there are some states that they can get away with this with there are also some states that they just simply can't. By nature, they recruit the states of Arizona in California extremely well due to the location, and they have shown time and time again that they can go land, those prospects, simply due to their culture, as well as the name that they bring to the table.
They have shown time and time again that they can recruit down in the state of Texas as well, as this is a state where they have landed many different prospects, and of recent times.
Which State Should UCLA Recruit Heavier?
One of the states that they have done the best job and is the state of Florida, as they have landed many of their top commits in the class from the state of Florida, which isn't a state that is relatively close as it is quite far away, but they've still done their job when it comes to recruiting the state and is set to impress heavily in that state.
One of the main states that they have yet to land and commit from in the recruiting cycle of 2026 is arguably one of the better states in the country when it comes to producing talent, with that state band the Peach State, a.k.a. Georgia.
One could argue that the location plays a huge factor, but at the same time, you have to look at the fact that they are recruiting heavily out of the state of Florida. This is a state that I believe is a crucial state, no matter your location, simply due to the fact that they produce some of the best talent, if not the best talent, in the country, and they are truly dropping the ball by not recruiting the state heavily.
They have been able to get by without recruiting the state, but at the same time, they could definitely use some more tools out east to be able to land the talented prospects from the state of Georgia and bring them into the state of California to build even more of a powerful recruiting class.
Be sure that you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.