EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Target Dorian Franklin Sets Visit Schedule
Many teams have been recruiting the best of the best in the 2027 recruiting class. There are many different talents of players that have started to pick up some traction, including one of the best players inside the state of California, who has started to catch attention from many media outlets, including myself, as I am extremely high on him and believe that he is set for big things at the next level.
Many teams want this guy, as the prospect being discussed is Dorian Franklin from the state of California, who has plenty of talent to play at nearly any school that he would like. He promised to UCLA Bruins On SI in the past that he would provide everyone with a visit schedule, and indeed he did, as he is set to visit multiple schools.
Below is the visit dates he provided to UCLA Bruins On SI's Caleb Sisk.
8/30-UCLA vs Utah
9/6- USC vs GA Southern
9/20-Washington State vs Washington
10/4 UCLA - Penn State
11/8 - Colorado St. vs UNLV
The talented prospect also confirmed to UCLA Bruins On SI that he will be adding more dates, at least two to be confirmed at this time, which will also be provided by UCLA Bruins On SI.
He has been in great conversation with the coaching staff and continues to show love to the staff as he continues to be one of their top targets. This is something he discussed in the past with UCLA Bruins On SI.
- "I already have a strong relationship with Coach Marshawn Friloux, the Director of Recruiting at UCLA. He is someone I have known for a long time, and having that connection means a lot," the recruit confirmed with UCLA Bruins On SI.
- "I am also looking forward to building a closer relationship with Coach Demetrice Martin and Coach Gabe Lynn. These are two high-level coaches who have been around the game at the highest level, both as players and coaches."
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the better teams in his recruitment, as one coach's track record is undeniable among the trail.
"Coach Martin has developed some of the top defensive backs in the country, including Christian Gonzalez, Darnay Holmes, and Khyree Jackson. His track record speaks for itself, and he is known for being one of the best in the country at developing DBs. Coach Lynn played college football at the University of Oklahoma, so he understands exactly what it is like to be in my position.
He has also worked at the NFL level with the Washington Commanders and coached under Coach Prime at Colorado. There is no doubt he brings a deep level of knowledge and perspective. To be able to sit down, learn the game, and be coached up by both of them would be an amazing opportunity. I am excited to continue growing those relationships."
