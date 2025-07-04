UCLA's Offensive Line Must Improve From Last Season
UCLA may not be a service academy, but the main goal? Serve and protect.
Last season, the Bruins had one of the worst offensive lines, allowing 2.8 sacks per game and ranking 98th in sack percentage.
And as a former running back himself, DeShaun Foster wasn’t going to stand for that for a second straight season.
So the first order of business after the season’s end was to bring in some reinforcements.
One of them was sixth-year left tackle Courtland Ford, who has had stops in Kentucky and arch-rival USC.
Ford’s presence will be a massive uplift to a program that needs guidance and leadership in the trenches. Left tackle is possibly the hardest position to play in the NFL, and unless you’re a highly touted recruit, your best option is to get someone with experience.
Will Ford be the answer? It’s truly hard to say at this juncture. While Ford does have the most experience, he’s already at a disadvantage given the type of reps he’s gotten.
Kentucky last season also allowed 2.8 sacks per game, but Ford didn’t have a big presence on the line. He played just under 200 snaps and had a 63.6 PFF grade.
Additionally, the Bruins added Julian Armella, a guard from Florida State.
Armella wasn’t anything special either, as he was a member of the line that led to the most sacks allowed in the FBS in Tallahassee.
The writing was on the wall for Armella to leave FSU after getting passed on the depth chart by a few three-star recruits.
And if he couldn’t play ahead of what FSU rolled out last season, will he even be as good as the Bruins need him to be?
Perhaps there’s a chance for the former four-star recruit to get back to the style of play that was expected of him.
Lastly, there’s K.D. Arnold, a redshirt junior transfer from Jacksonville State who plays offensive tackle.
Surprisingly, Jax State was among one of the better teams in the FBS when it came to protecting the quarterback. The Gamecocks only allowed 1.6 sacks per game, which was tied for 43rd in the nation.
Arnold is an interesting prospect in the trenches because, while he may not have the pedigree or the high-star rating like his comrades, he was pivotal in Jax State’s exceptional offensive line.
With Nico Iamaleava manning the ship in Westwood, the Bruins have no choice but to field a halfway decent offensive line.
Iamaleava is UCLA’s long-term investment, and if he can’t be protected, then the chances of success drop significantly.
Not only that, it hurts the run game drastically.
T.J. Harden had to transfer out of UCLA last season after having the worst season of his career and averaging only 4.1 yards per carry.
If anything, Foster and offensive line coach Andy Kwon are working to figure out how to fix it. The 2026 recruiting class is a tremendous start though, with four-star recruits Micah “Champ” Smith and Johnnie Jones coming into the fold.
But one thing remains clear: the Bruins won’t stop until they protect their investment, and they’re off to a fantastic start.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another football and offensive line story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.