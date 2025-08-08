UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Colton Gumino
Today, we highlight a special player. Not only is he talented on the field, but his impact off the field might be even greater. UCLA's freshman quarterback Colton Gumino is beyond excited for his first collegiate season.
His motivation to score touchdowns extends beyond his desire to win games, into his community as well.
Freshman Spotlight
"So in fifth grade, he got sick with, it's called HSP. It was an autoimmune disease, and he went to Lurie's Hospital," said Chris Gumino, Colton's father. "He got out pretty quickly, but there's some kids that have to stay at the hospital. So he felt really bad for them. So he decided to give $100 for every touchdown he scored back to Lurie's and he did that cutting grass around the neighborhood or removing snow for the neighbors."
Gumino kept going, he's continued to raise thousands of dollars from shoveling snow so that he could help out his hometown hospital and a plethora of other organizations as well. He'd go to his high school football games at John Hersey, just imagining how many touchdowns he'd score.
"I still shovel the snow I love," Gumino stated. "I love doing that. Shovel the neighbors and get a little money from my parents and I put it into that as well.
"I always told my dad I wanted to give back to my community. It inspired me too, when I'm older, and pass it down to generations."
Gumino left John Hersey High as its all-time leading passer, tallying up a total of 5,228 yards through the air. He finished his senior year having completed 118 of 177 passes (.667) for 2,265 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions.
Over the past 8 years, Gumino has managed to raise an extraordinary $25,000 according to his dad. He's also the first ever player from Hersey to go to a Power Four school.
"He's going to UCLA, but they don't know the work that went into that," said Hersey head coach and former NFL safety Tom Nelson. "He's kind of dedicated himself to not only football, but studying the game, and all the things, being a great teammate, being a leader."
Although Gumino is thrown into an already crowded QB room, his energy and desire to make an impact is something that the Bruins will definitely benefit and feed from.
