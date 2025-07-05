2025 UCLA Recruit Power Rankings: Offense, Part 3
The UCLA Bruins 2025 football season is slowly approaching, which means we have time to dive into the roster a bit and check out who will make an impact all year.
First, we're going to take a look at the Bruins' incoming freshman and recruits from the class of 2025. Although this class isn't nearly as strong as DeShaun Foster's class of 2026, there are still some players primed to make an impact this season.
Unlike recent editions where we were diving into specific defensive positions, for this portion, we're going to look at the offensive recruits as a whole, wrapping it up with the last three offensive recruits.
All star ratings and player evaluations are courtesy of 247Sports and their various national recruiting analysts.
7. Colton Gumino, 3-Star QB, Arlington Heights (Ill.)
Gumino is coming into a stacked quarterback room in Westwood highlighted by Nico and Madden Iamaleava. The Illinois product was the 126th ranked signal-caller in the nation for the class of 2025. He is likely going to redshirt this year, though.
Colton was excellent as a junior. He was extremely efficient if you look at completion percentage and touchdown to interception ratio. He helped lead his team to a conference championship and a 10-1 record. He has a high school head coach who played in the pros and a quarterback trainer who has worked with the best in Illinois including J.J. McCarthy, so he's in good hands. He has clean mechanics and accuracy with enough velocity to push it down the field and generate pace while on the move. He's a good athlete that we've seen throw on the run well, and his coach says we will see more actual running from him this season. He's very smart with good intangibles. -- Allen Trieu, 247Sports Midwests Region Recruiting Analyst
8. Nehemiah Johnson, 3-Star IOL, Orange (Calif.)
Johnson is a quality offensive lineman. His 84 rating on 247Sports makes him the 189th ranked interior offensive lineman in the nation for the class of 2025.
Johnson is a legit 6-5 and 320 -- a big body, with a wide frame. He's carried some not-great weight for a while, and that limited him. As an underclassmen in high school, the report on him was that he showed good athleticism and flexibility for that size, but still wasn't playing with suddenness or violence. Being a hard worker, the reports out of Orange Lutheran are that Johnson kept putting in work to get better, got stronger, shed a little weight, and then this spring and summer he started to show results in camps and combines. In May, after watching him at a camp, 247Sports' Greg Biggins said: "Johnson took reps at center and guard and offers some nice positional versatility." Let's be straight, though, he still has a long ways to go in transforming his body to college-football ready, has to still get quite a bit stronger and far more refined in his technique and and footwork. There could be a glimmer, though, of a Power 4 level player in there, and UCLA absolutely took him as a longer-term project. -- Bruin Report Online Staff
HM: Halakilangi Muagututia Jr., 3-Star Long-Snapper, Kahuku (Hawaii)
Muagututia Jr. is the No. 1 long-snapper in the class of 2025, setting the precedent for the Bruins going after the No. 1 prospect at the position in the class of 2026, Giancarlo Cereghino.
Halakilangi Muagututi'a was simply tremendous at VEGAS XLIV on May 4-5. Easily one of the smoothest Long Snappers in his class. It doesn't matter if Hala is snapping the ball or moving on his feet, Hala is just calm, cool and super smooth. His form is gorgeous and he has zero wasted movement on his snapping motion. Hala is extremely accurate and consistent as you can see with his 60 RSI score! Athletically, Hala can flat out fly and he makes it look effortless when he does it. Sub 5 forty and it looks like he is floating when he does it. Pure athlete that is also a dominant linebacker. Very hard working Long Snapper.- Chris Rubio, Rubio Long Snapping
