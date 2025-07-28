Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Maryland
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's continue the season.
Stage: Week 8, 2025
Team Record: 4-2 (1-2)
Opponent: vs Maryland - 3-3 (1-2)
Big Ten Standing: 13th
Week 8 vs Maryland Terrapins
The Bruins secured another narrow victory, defeating the Terrapins 28-24 after a fourth-quarter touchdown. UCLA dominated, despite the final score, putting up 412 total yards to Maryland's 312, and forcing one turnover.
The opponents were tied 7-7 after the first quarter and each scored twice in the second quarter, taking a 21-21 tie into halftime. After going scoreless in the third quarter, Maryland hit a field goal in the final quarter to take the lead by three, and the Bruins sealed the game with a game-winning touchdown.
Player Stats
UCLA dominated on the ground in this game as Jaivian Thomas rushed for two touchdowns and 98 yards in 28 carries. Anthony Woods accounted for the third rushing touchdown of the game.
It was a grind-out game for Nico Iamaleava. The redshirt sophomore threw for 271 yards on 22-of-35 (62%) passing completions for just one passing touchdown. He finished with a 137.3 passer rating and also scrambled for 37 yards on 13 attempts.
A tight end led the team in receptions and yards for the first time this season, as Jake Renda caught five passes for 75 yards. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala caught the only passing touchdown and finished with 60 receiving yards on four receptions.
Defense was integral in this game and Jalen Woods led the charge with 10 total tackles, nine solo. The player with the next-most tackles had just three. Redshirt freshman linebacker Ty Lee forced a crucial fumble on his only tackle. The Bruins got to the quarterback once, and it was Lucien Holland with their lone sack.
Through seven games in simulation, UCLA has already matched last season's win total and has plenty of toss-up games to go. Following their matchup with Maryland, the Bruins take on Indiana (ranked 17th in simulation) before taking a bye week. One more win secures a .500 season at worst.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another game of UCLA's simulated season in College Football 26!
Weigh in on this week's simulation today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.