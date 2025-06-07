Meet the Twins Who Plan to Dominate UCLA Football
Manning. Curry. Sedin. Gasol. Pula.
Westwood is seeing double.
Jaron and Kennan Pula have built a reputation as a dynamic wide receiver duo coming out of Timpview High School in Utah. And not only that — they're twin brothers who have committed to UCLA for 2026.
But this isn’t just a novelty act. Both can legitimately play.
During their junior year at Timpview, the twins stole the show, combining for over 2,500 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. They were also named All-Stars at the Polynesian Combine, earning national recognition.
For now, Jaron is the more heralded of the two. The four-star recruit is ranked as UCLA’s top commit in the 2026 class.
What you can expect from Jaron is speed — and lots of it. He’s one of the fastest receivers in the country and possesses big-play potential that could translate early in his college career.
Kennan, meanwhile, is a different kind of threat.
At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he uses his frame to create separation and presents matchup problems with his physicality. He runs well for his size and brings strong upside if his development stays on track. While still raw compared to Jaron, the sky is the limit if he reaches his ceiling.
From the beginning, the Pula brothers made it clear they wanted to play college ball together — and UCLA was one of the few programs that embraced that vision.
Head coach DeShaun Foster has quickly built a reputation for connecting with recruits. His success with players like Anthony Jones and the trust he established with the family of Micah Smith are prime examples of that relational recruiting style. That bond played a key role in the Pulas’ decision.
While UCLA struggled to compete last season, the future is promising. By the time the Pulas arrive in Westwood, the wide receiver room could be wide open. The youngest pass catcher on the current roster is sophomore Kwazi Gilmer, so there's a clear opportunity for early reps.
Foster wants to build something special at UCLA — and the Pulas might be the foundation.
Of course, in today’s college football landscape, anything can change. But if the Pulas stick to their commitment, there's a chance they’ll share the field with QB Nico Iamaleava during his draft-eligible season.
One Pula brings speed. The other brings size. Together, they could wreak havoc on opposing defenses.
If things click the way both UCLA and the twins hope, the Pulas could become one of the best stories in college football. For now, they’ll finish one more season at Timpview — then it’s on to the Big Ten.