Hot Mic Caught Amon-Ra St. Brown's NSFW Line After Touchdown Catch vs. Ravens
St. Brown was pretty pumped.
In this story:
Amon-Ra St. Brown seemed to forget he was on live television on Monday night. Or maybe he knew and was just too pumped up to care.
After catching a gorgeous 18-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff during Detroit's Monday Night Football matchup vs. the Ravens, St. Brown stood up and shouted a NSFW cheer into the camera that was caught on a hot mic.
Watch a video of that moment here, viewer discretion advised.
The score and ensuing PAT tied the game 21-21, so we can understand why St. Brown would be so hyped up. As for who exactly he was talking to with the comment, maybe it was the Ravens fans in the crowd. Maybe it was all of us at home. Anyone's guess, really.
We'll be on watch for more hot mics when he inevitably scores again.
