UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Edge, Part 1
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we round out the defensive line by tackling the edge position.
Devin Aupiu, Redshirt Senior
Aupiu holds some importance in this edge position for UCLA, being one of the only tenured Bruins in an overhauled position via the transfer portal. In his redshirt junior season in 2024, he played 11 games and recorded 15 tackles (11 solo and four assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Aupiu will be one of the few at the position competing for meaningful snaps.
Kechaun Bennett, Redshirt Senior
Bennett is one of the two defensive transfers from the state of Michigan on this list, and he is primed to make a decent impact in his final grad season. He played 13 games in Ann Arbor last season and picked up four tackles, a quarterback hurry and a blocked kick in 27 defensive snaps.
Cole Cogshell, Freshman
Cogshell is one of three edge freshmen, but is a four-star talent out of Pasadena John Muir. While he certainly is the freshman most capable of impacting the position this season, all the transfer experience ahead of him might make this a redshirt season.
"Cogshell is one of our favorite edge rushers out West and has a very high ceiling to him. At 6-3, 240 pounds, he has a solid frame, plays a physical game and can get after the quarterback. He can win off the edge with speed or power and has a variety of pass rush moves. He can bend and dip around the corner and has very good closing speed. He plays with a relentless motor and has the kind of toughness and edge in his game you have to have to excel in the trenches. He plays out of a four and three point stance and is able to slide inside and plays as a tackle in certain situations. He has a quick first step, strong hands and the length to separate from an opposing tackle. He projects as a high Power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling if he continues to develop at his present rate." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Lucien Holland, Freshman
Holland is the third freshman at the edge position, a three-star Inglewood product. He, like his freshman counterparts, is unlikely to find meaningful play time and will likely redshirt.
"Holland is one the region’s top pass rushers. He has a long, lean 6-4 frame that will need to add some bulk but the upside is obvious to see. He has a lightning first step, can bend and dip around the edge and has the speed to run down plays from behind. He’s physical at the point of attack, plays with a relentless motor and has all the traits you want to see in a young edge rusher." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
