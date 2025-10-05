The Best Viral Moments From Week 6 of College Football
Another weekend, another week of college football in the books. In its latest iteration, we saw No. 9 Texas fall to an unranked Florida, No. 7 Penn State go down against an 0-4 UCLA squad, and several other notable upsets and wins.
But we also saw plenty of action outside of the game itself, like some blunt (and now viral) comments from a tell-it-like-it-is UNC student, some father-son pride, and one sad shark. We've compiled the best of those below:
A UNC Student Tells It Like It Is
To start, we'd be remiss not to mention ESPN's interview with a UNC student named Anna, who, on Saturday, offered the exact opposite of a glowing review of Bill Belichick's inauspicious start in Chapel Hill.
"TCU was... I went to that game and that was one of the saddest feelings I've had in university so far," Anna said about the Tar Heels' opener, which they lost 48-14. "And I've failed midterms before, so that's saying something." Adding insult to injury, UNC was down 28-3 against Clemson at the time the clip aired.
Later, Anna posted a now-viral TikTok in which she clarified that the midterm she failed was for her Korean class.
The Shark Is Unimpressed
Speaking of Chapel Bill and that lopsided Clemson game, fans were not looking to stick around to watch the end of Saturday's beatdown (which, by the way, culminated in a 38-10 win for the Tigers). And as spectators streamed out of the stadium as early as the second quarter, the broadcast caught one unlikely attendee in their ranks: a shark.
A GameDay Win, With an Assist From Herby
Pat McAfee's already-costly season at College GameDay just got $300,000 more expensive.
After Alabama student Gabby Mathis tried and failed to make a kick during GameDay's appearance in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, McAfee offered her a deal: if co-host and former QB Kirk Herbstreit could throw the ball through the uprights, Mathis could collect the $300,000 payout. Of course, Herby made it.
A Proud Dad Makes Us All Cry
UCLA was 0-4 entering Saturday's game against 3-1 Penn State, but the Bruins still pulled off an upset, thanks in part to play-calling from Jerry Neuheisel, the 33-year-old son of former UCLA coach Rick Neuheisel. Speaking on CBS after the game, the elder Neuheisel sounded so proud talking about his kid, and even got a little emotional while doing so.
"My Dad goggles were on big time today," Neuheisel said. "All of us parents understand that. Doesn't matter if it's football, if they're singing in the choir, what have you. We are so proud of our kids. And when they get a chance to do what they want to do, and then they get a stage, and you get to watch them have that kind of success? Makes it all worth it."
In another adorable moment, UCLA players also doused Neuheisel in blue Gatorade before carrying him off the field following the big win.
All Hail the Hail Game
Move over, snow game—a new precipitation-covered contest has entered the chat. Before kickoff for the Wyoming-UNLV game at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, a big-time storm blanketed the field in buckets of hail. The end result looked pretty cool.
Two Big Sideline Hits
ESPN's Holly Rowe and Tori Petry both took big sideline hits while reporting on games on Saturday—Rowe during Miami-Florida State and Petry during Kansas State-Baylor. Both reporters are alright, but neither moment looked particularly fun. Good on them for bouncing back.
Week 7 of college football will begin Wednesday, when Missouri State travels to play Middle Tennessee at 7:30 p.m.