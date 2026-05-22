Georgia Toia Reaffirms His Commitment and Stays Loyal to UCLA

Since Bob Chesney took over as head coach of UCLA football, he has done an impressive job building the roster through both the transfer portal and high school recruiting. In his first offseason with the Bruins, Chesney brought in the 65th-ranked high school recruiting class while simultaneously assembling the 11th ranked transfer class in the country.

Now, the focus has shifted to the 2027 high school cycle, where UCLA is already making significant noise. The Bruins currently hold the 12th ranked recruiting class in the country, putting them on track for a potential top 25 finish.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the anchors of that class just made his commitment even more official. Defensive lineman Georgia Toia has completed his official visit to UCLA and has confirmed that he is fully pledged to the Bruins, stating he will not take any further official visits regardless of what other programs come calling.

What Toia Staying Means for UCLA

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Toia is ranked 88th overall in the 2027 class according to Rivals, eighth among all defensive linemen nationally, and 11th in the state of California. For a program that has not yet played a single game under Chesney, retaining a player of that caliber sends a powerful message about the direction of the program.

Toia has not yet started his senior year of high school, which means he had every reason to keep his options open and continue exploring what other programs could offer. Instead, he has made clear that Bob Chesney and UCLA represent the best fit for his future.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That kind of early conviction from a top 100 prospect is a reflection of the culture Chesney has established in a short amount of time. The same culture he built at James Madison, one centered on winning and player development, led the Dukes to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. Toia has bought into that vision before Chesney has coached a single game in Westwood.

Toia as a Player

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Toia is a true interior defensive lineman listed at 6 feet 1 inch and 325 pounds. While he does not possess the ideal length typically associated with elite interior linemen, he compensates with a strong, low base and the kind of physicality that prevents offensive linemen from moving him off his spot.

He projects primarily as a run-stopping interior presence at the next level, but his production as a junior at Byron Nelson High School in Texas proved he is capable of more than simply occupying space. In eight games last season, Toia recorded 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and a fumble recovery.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For a player whose projection centers on stopping the run, those pass-rush numbers are an encouraging sign that his impact on the defensive line will extend beyond simply controlling gaps.