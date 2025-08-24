UCLA Freshman Spotlight: JuJu Walls
Freshman edge rusher Jewelous "JuJu" Walls is just another piece of the ever-growing puzzle for defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, who's constantly looking to elevate this Bruin defense.
"Walls has been one of the state’s top defensive players since his sophomore year," wrote Greg Biggins of 247Sports.
"He’s a natural pass rusher who has totaled 20 sacks to go with 213 tackles for one of the state’s top power programs. At 6-2.5, 210 pounds, he’s a hybrid outside linebacker/edge rusher and where he ultimately plays will likely be determined by how much weight he can put on over the next few years. He’s a twitchy athlete with a lightning first step and can blow by most opposing tackles. He uses his hands well and has multiple moves and counters to get to the quarterback."
"He’s a high motor player who can run and does a nice job running down plays from behind. He’s relentless in pursuit and has a nice physical edge in his game. He does a nice job disengaging and getting off blocks and tackles well in space. He’s able to break down, doesn’t over-pursue and is a finisher. You love the passion and energy he plays with and how he gets up the field.
He’s going to need to continue to get bigger and stronger and add some good weight to be a real difference maker at the next level but he definitely has the skill set, toughness and athleticism to develop into a multi-year starter at the Power 4 level."
Making an impact already:
Walls hasn't ceased to amaze his coaching staff, as he's already gained so much trust from his fellow teammates and staff.
“We’ve got two youngsters right now that are doing a really nice job. Scott Taylor and JuJu (Jewelous) Walls,” inside linebackers coach Scott White said. “JuJu Walls has flashed every single day. I think he’s got a really bright future in this program. So we’re really excited about those two young guys coming along.”
Talent runs in the Walls' family. Not only does he model his game after his idols Laiatu Latu and Eric Kendricks growing up, but he's also the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Junior Seau. With Malloe's guidance, along with head coach DeShaun Foster, Walls is shaping up to have a great career with the Bruins.
