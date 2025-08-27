UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Karson Cox
As the UCLA Freshman Spotlight series comes to a close, we near the top of the highest-ranked recruits that head coach DeShaun Foster was able to bring in to play for UCLA's prestigious program.
Before he was a coach, Foster made waves as a dominant college running back and left the Bruins a legend. Now, as the leader of UCLA football, he gets to see the younger generation try to follow in his footsteps. Now, that means coaching 4-star freshman running back Karson Cox.
Cox was the highest-rated offensive player in general that Foster brought to Westwood, so it's only fitting that it would be someone who played his old position. He decided to attend UCLA because it has a “beautiful campus with an amazing staff.”
Along with admiring Foster's time as a Bruin, he also looked up to Zach Charbonnet when he played for UCLA. Cox was also rated the best RB in the entire state of California.
"Having the No. 1 back in California, that's a big get for us," said Foster when he spoke to the local media on National Signing Day (December 4th). "We wanted to make sure we held onto this kid. He's somebody that's true to his word and he's been rocking with us for a long time, so I commend him for being that type of player and that type of kid."
Evaluation of Cox last May:
"Cox is one of the top running backs out West and has been since his breakout sophomore year. He’s a national level recruit with the talent to play for just about anyone. He’s a complete back with a projectable frame and a nice combination of speed, balance and power. He has the short-area quickness to hit the hole decisively and the long speed to run away from a secondary. He’s a physical back as well, runs hard, and is tough to bring down in the open field.
He can run between the tackles and pick up yards after contact and shows the speed to bounce it outside and break off long runs as well. Cox also catches the ball well out of the backfield and is an every-down back who can play in any situation. He’s also a three-year starter playing linebacker and could easily play safety at the college level, but running back is his passion and where we think he projects best at as well."
Cox was named the Victorville Daily Press Player of the Year, two consecutive years, while playing at Oak Hills High School.
“It’s an honor to be named the Daily Press Player of the Year,” Cox said. “Honestly, my time at Oak Hills was nothing short of amazing. Those four years taught me so much, both on and off the field. Running the rock for my team, competing every Friday night and building lifelong bonds with my teammates is something I’ll always remember.”
Cox will be sure to remember his school and take that pride with him to UCLA.
Oak Hills and the High Desert will always hold a special place in my heart. I’m ready to represent and make everyone proud.”
Brock Vierra of "UCLA Bruins On SI" dove deep into Cox's strengths and flaws, but ultimately believes he can be quite the force if used right.
"Looking at his high school film, it's clear that Cox is a raw product that takes angles and opportunities that will not be present at the FBS level, especially in the Big Ten. The good news is that that's probably his only flaw and it's not really a flaw, more a point of emphasis for the coaching staff to fix. Cox only takes those angles in open space, something he finds often.
"The only way he doesn't succeed at UCLA is if they do not use Cox properly. He is a north/ south runner and needs to line up behind the quarterback. Whether Tino Sunseri wants to use the pistol or put the QB under center to accomplish that is his choice, but Cox is not meant to always run out of shotgun."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.