UCLA's Upcoming Game is 'Make or Break' for Recruiting
The UCLA Bruins and the remainder of the nation have officially kicked off their season as they walked away with much more than a black eye on the field.
The Bruins played against the Utah Utes to cap off a very eventful Saturday that kicked off week one football that was headline by many different teams, including the Florida State Seminoles defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide and shocking fashion as well as Arch Manning struggling with the Texas Longhorns and what would be the first defeat that they suffered during the season as they lost the reigning and defending champions the Ohio State Buckeyes.
While the eventful stuff took place very early on, it was a great way to cap the week one slate on Saturday as the Bruins and the most talked about player during the off-season, took the field for the very first time this season as well as that player taking the field with the Bruins for the very first time in his college career, following a transfer that made headlines for weeks straight.
That player is Nico Iamaleava, who many people believed would help the Bruins to victory, but that was far from the truth.
The Bruins gained a black eye on the field, as they lost 43-10, but they also need to bounce back to keep something else that is very valuable to any success from taking a black eye.
The Bruins Need a Bounce Back to Protect Recruiting
It would be one thing if the Bruins lost to the Utes in a reasonable fashion, but losing by over 30 points is not exactly reasonable, which does nothing but damage recruiting, as many of these prospects are looking to go somewhere that they can make a difference and win football games, which obviously the Bruins will win some games.
However, some games aren't enough for many prospects these days, as they all have a goal of chasing a ring, especially considering they have the chance to typically go somewhere that could compete for a ring.
They are set to travel to take on the UNLV Rebels, which is the perfect opportunity to straighten things up before the recruits have the chance to visit again.
The Bruins will then take the stage in their home stadium once again in the game that they're expected to win, as these next few games are very winnable for the Bruins and will have the chance to show what they are truly made of after a poor performance in their home stadium to kick off the 2025 season.
Be sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.