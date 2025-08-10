All Bruins

UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Tyler Partlow

Episode 5 of the UCLA Freshman Spotlight series.

Sept 25, 2010; Austin, TX, USA; A member of the UCLA Bruins holds up his helmet to acknowledge their fans against the Texas Longhorns during the fourth quarter at Texas Memorial Stadium. UCLA beat Texas 34-12. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images
With just about 3 weeks until their first game against Utah, the UCLA Bruins are charging hard to get their offense and defense into shape. Specifically, the Bruins' defensive line is looking good so far, as newly promoted defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe knows exactly how to get through to his guys.

Freshman DL Tyler Partlow is part of that talented group. A three-star recruit coming out of high school, according to 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals, Partlow was D1 ready from the start. He attended both Christ the King High School, and St. Thomas More, in Middle Village, New York.

"Partlow is one of two freshman defensive linemen coming into Westwood this season," said Conner Moreno of UCLA Bruins on SI. "As a three-star out of the class of 2025, Partlow committed to UCLA in June of 2024 out of Middle Village (New York) St. Thomas More. 

"According to David Woods of Bruin Report Online, Partlow appeared to be injured in spring practices along with Williams, who is coming off a season-ending injury of his own last season. Partlow, along with freshman defensive lineman counterpart Robert James III, is not expected to play this season and will likely redshirt."

What will the 2025 season look like for Partlow?

Both Partlow and James signed with UCLA, expected to play reserve roles for the team. Unfortunately, James will have to head in that direction, as his 2025 season is effectively over due to injury. Head coach DeShaun Foster delivered the unfortunate news

“He’s going to be out. He’s out, unfortunately,” Foster said.

Gary Smith II
Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles running back J'Mari Taylor (4) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While it's still unknown whether Partlow will redshirt or not, UCLA will still likely lean on returning players Gary Smith III and Siale Taupaki for their defensive tackles. As he progresses, Partlow will only become more acclimated and comfortable within Malloe's schemes.

For now, Partlow should focus on building chemistry with his coaching staff and fellow teammates. There's a lot of guys that he can lean on, learn from, and model his game after. While he might not have the greatest impact in 2025, that isn't to say that he can't be a huge difference-maker for the Bruins in a couple of years. Only time will tell what Partlow is truly capable of.

