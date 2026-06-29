UCLA Football Has Pieces To Achieve Quick Turnaround

The UCLA Bruins have had a transformative offseason, and the general consensus remains that things are going in the right direction.

The Bruins are basically starting over in 2026. After a miserable 3-9 season last year, which saw the Bruins rank among the worst teams in the Big Ten on both offense and defense, UCLA opted to make a major change at the top, firing head coach DeShaun Foster.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA has gone just 8-16 since joining the Big Ten two seasons ago, and things had been trending in the wrong direction in that span. However, for the first time in a while, things are starting to look up for one of the Big Ten’s newest members.

UCLA Brings in Chesney

After firing Foster, the Bruins brought in former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney to lead the program. Chesney was outstanding in his two seasons with the Dukes, going 21-6, including a Sun Belt title and College Football Playoff appearance last season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney is also bringing many JMU stars with him to Westwood, such as running back Wayne Knight and wide receiver Landon Ellis. After some poor seasons in recent years, all of a sudden, the Bruins appear to be on the come-up.

CBS Sports’ David Cobb is one who feels good about where the Bruins are headed this offseason, giving them a B+ offseason grade for their work so far. He cites the new coaching staff, along with some of the team’s holdovers from the previous regime, such as quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Cobb’s Thoughts

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“UCLA borrowed the Indiana blueprint and hired a successful James Madison coach in hopes of igniting a struggling Big Ten operation. Like Curt Cignetti did when he left JMU for Indiana, Chesney is bringing numerous players with him. That familiarity should ease the transition. Having former five-star quarterback prospect Nico Iamaleava stick around may also help,” Cobb said.

“If the new Bruins' regime can unlock Iamaleava's potential, the supporting cast Chesney has assembled is good enough to get this thing turned around quickly after an 8-16 run for UCLA over the past two seasons.”

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins will now look to live up to the expectations that are now on them for next season. While many aren’t expecting the Bruins to compete for a national title, a substantial leap is expected now that they have a competent coaching staff in place and a quarterback who is already familiar with the landscape in Westwood.