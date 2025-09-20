UCLA HC Candidate Profile: Defensive Mastermind Emerging As Option
After firing head coach DeShaun Foster just three weeks into the season, the Bruins ' search for a new head coach continues. Potential candidates have emerged, generating excitement among fans to see what next season has in store.
One name that has popped out is Spencer Danielson. The 36-year-old coach from Boise State has had a plethora of success with the Broncos since he took the job in late 2023. In those last two years, he has been able to go 16-4, as well as leading the Broncos to a coveted CFP playoff appearance.
Danielson has cemented Boist St. as the top dog in the Mountain West, winning back-to-back Mountain West Championships. The Broncos under Danielson have gone 9-0 against Mountain West teams.
In his first year as a full-time head coach, he was able to elevate the Broncos to one of the best in the country. Last year, he coached the Broncos to 6th nationally in scoring. While a lot of that credit can be given to Heisman Finalist Ashton Jeanty, there is no doubt that Danielson played a role in the team's success.
However, Danielson is still on a five-year contract that will expire in 2029. Will he stick it out with the Broncos or look to join a big-time team, such as UCLA? While the Bruins' situation isn't necessarily desirable, the spotlight will always be on the team, as they are in a big market.
If Danielson does decide to pack his bags, he will be looking at a $2.5 million buy-out fee. While this change might be scary for him, it could be the one that catapults his career.
Danielson's recruiting philosophy also differs from UCLA's. Instead of focusing on the big prospects (which could change now that UCLA is a bigger school), he prioritizes finding players with good character values. While this method is generally unorthodox for teams looking to win games, it has played out well for the young coach.
The Bruins need to keep an eye on Danielson this season. His star, Ashton Jeanty, was drafted last year and was primarily the team's identity. It will be interesting to see how Danielson is able to adapt to this huge change.
There is no doubt that the Bruins need a coach who will take them above and beyond and drive them to the next level, who will focus on overall team success. While Danielson's sample size is relatively small, there is no question that he knows how to win football games.
