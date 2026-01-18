Everything to Know Before UCLA Women Meet Maryland

The No. 3 Bruins are looking to add to their grave-yard of ranked this season against No. 12 Maryland.

UCLA has been on a roll as of late, and doesn't seem to be slowing down either. Since their loss to Texas on Nov. 30, the Bruins have ripped off 10 consecutive wins, four of which were ranked in the AP top 25. While this is great, Maryland comes into this matchup as the highest-ranked team during this span.

Numbers You Need to Know

The Bruins entering this game are ranked 10th in the nation offensively averaging 86.4 points per game. This has been accomplished due to their great shooting this season making shots at a rate of 51.1% as well as shooting a decent 37.5% from three.

While their offense has been solid, their defense is a place where the Bruins can improve. This season they rank 32nd in the nation giving up on average 56.7 points per game. To improve this they need to string a few games together only allowing under 50 points. This starts with Maryland.

Rebounding-wise, the Bruins have been solid, averaging 43.6 boards per game, ranking them 20th in the nation. However, they still have ways to go until they are in a place they want to be. UCLA's biggest strength this season has been assists , averaging 21.5 assists per game.

On paper, Maryland is almost a carbon copy of the Bruins. This season, they are averaging 87.5 points while giving up 56.7 points per game, the same as UCLA. Rebounding as well, Maryland is the exact same, grabbing 43.6 rebounds per game.

UCLA has the edge in the facilitating as Maryland is averaging 17.9 assists per game. However, what Maryland lacks in playmaking, they make up for it in steals, averaging 10.6 per game, 2.1 more than UCLA's 8.5.

Keys to the Game

For starters UCLA cannot enter this matchup thinking Maryland is on the same level as the other ranked opponents they have played this season. As we have seen statistically the Terps are on a similar level as the Bruins. Every possession has to count.

With both of these team neck and neck, there is one stat that can really be the turning point in this one. And that stat happens to be rebounding. While UCLA has been good this season, Maryland has been as well. Second-chance points will be crucial to a UCLA win here.

The bottom line is that UCLA's stars need to come alive in this one. Gabriela Jaquez has struggled to be the sharpshooter she was earlier in the season. If she can have a good game, along with the other Bruins, they could be in good shape.

